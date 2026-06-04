Klutch Cannabis Announces Acquisition and Grand Opening of Columbus Recreational Marijuana Dispensary; Sale of Loudonville Dispensary

AKRON, Ohio, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest's premier vertically integrated cannabis companies, announced today that the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control has approved its acquisition of a Columbus dispensary license from Farkas Farms, located at 5429 Bethel Sawmill Center, Columbus, Ohio. At the same time, Klutch is selling its dispensary in Loudonville, Ohio, to Farkas Farms.

For the past 6 years, fans of Klutch products have been requesting that the company open one of its nationally recognized retail stores in the region. With this acquisition, Klutch will finally be bringing its one-of-a-kind cannabis retail experience to the state's bustling capital. The Columbus store will feature Klutch's full line of connoisseur-grade cannabis products, including products from its Klutch Cannabis, Citizen by Klutch, and Habitat by Klutch lines, along with a range of products from brand partners Cookies, Josh D, Kiva Confections, and other Ohio cannabis companies.

"We could not be more excited to finally join the Columbus community," said Klutch Founder and CEO, Adam Thomarios. "This has been one of the most requested locations from our patients and customers, and we are proud to finally bring our premium retail experience, exclusive partnerships, and exceptional service to the city. At the same time, we want to thank the Village of Loudonville for its hospitality and support over the past year. We are confident that we are leaving our Loudonville license in the hands of a great Ohio operator who will continue to serve the community well, and we look forward to continuing to make our products available in Loudonville."

Klutch's Columbus Grand Opening will take place on Friday, June 12, at 9:00 AM. Recreational marijuana customers and medical marijuana patients can look forward to doorbuster deals and exclusive Klutch product drops in the coming days.

Hours of operation for the new Columbus location will be:

9:00 AM to 10:45 PM, Thursday through Saturday

9:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Sunday through Wednesday

To learn more about the new location, please visit KlutchCannabis.com/Columbus-Dispensary

For more information about Klutch Cannabis, its dispensaries, and its award-winning products, please visit KlutchCannabis.com, or follow on Instagram at @Klutch and X at @KlutchCannabis.

About Klutch Cannabis

Klutch Cannabis is a leading vertically integrated cannabis company that is setting the standard for connoisseur-grade cannabis products in the Midwest. Founded in April of 2020, Klutch prides itself on its commitment to quality, hard work, and an honorable approach to cannabis. The company cultivates a host of rare, coveted, and award-winning phenotypes and operates a growing number of what the Global Cannabis Times has dubbed some of "the coolest dispensaries in the world." Klutch also holds Ohio-exclusive partnerships with Kiva Confections, bringing Kiva's premier line of award-winning and artisan-inspired edibles to Ohio; Cookies, a globally recognized cannabis and lifestyle brand; and the lauded cannabis brand Josh D, founded by one of the originators of Los Angeles' OG Kush movement and first-place finisher at multiple Emerald Cups.

SOURCE Klutch Cannabis