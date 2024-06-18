Klutch Cannabis Announces Award of New Dispensary Licenses, Dispensary Rebranding, and New Flagship Retail Location in the Cradle of "Rock and Roll"

AKRON, Ohio, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest's premier vertically integrated cannabis companies, announced the award of two new Provisional Dispensary Licenses from the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control, one each in Cuyahoga and Summit Counties. The award stems from the settlement of three dispensary application appeals originally filed against the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and marks the end of almost 6.5 years of litigation for the company.

The sales floor at The Citizen by Klutch in Lorain, Ohio - what Global Cannabis Times called one of the "coolest dispensaries in the world."

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the leadership and staff of the Division of Cannabis Control, who have endeavored to amicably resolve these cases despite undertaking a mountain of work readying the state for its new Adult Use Program," said Klutch Founder and CEO Adam Thomarios. "We are thrilled to be able to finally put these cases behind us and are ready to get to work preparing these stores for our patients and future adult use customers."

The first store to receive a Provisional Dispensary License will be located at 300 East Prospect Avenue in Cleveland. Vacant for almost 20 years, the site is famous for being the former home of the legendary Record Rendezvous, where one-time owner Leo Mintz first coined the term "Rock and Roll" and planned what is now considered to be the first rock and roll concert with Cleveland disc jockey Alan Freed. Klutch, which is known for creating what the Global Cannabis Times has called some of the "coolest dispensaries in the world," feels it's time to return the location to its former glory.

"Our future flagship location has such a legendary story and unbelievable cultural significance to Cleveland. Without Record Rendezvous, there would be no Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. While the store will look and feel like a Klutch store, we are also making sure the finished product pays homage to its unique musical heritage," said Thomarios.

The second store to receive a Provisional Dispensary License will be located at 10650 Northfield Road in Northfield Village across the street from the MGM Northfield Park Racino, where it is uniquely positioned to serve Northern Summit County and surrounding communities. Both sites are anticipated to be online within the coming months.

At the same time, Klutch also announced a planned rebranding of its dispensaries from "The Citizen by Klutch" to "Klutch Cannabis." More details on the change will come this fall once Adult Use rules are finalized. For now, those interested in learning more can do so by following @KlutchCannabis and @TheCitizenbyKlutch on Instagram or by visiting the company's websites at www.KlutchCannabis.com and www.CitizenbyKlutch.com.

About Klutch Cannabis

Klutch Cannabis is a leading vertically integrated cannabis company that is setting the standard for connoisseur-grade cannabis products in the Midwest. Founded in April of 2020, Klutch prides itself on its commitment to quality, hard work, and an honorable approach to cannabis. The company cultivates a host of rare, coveted, and award-winning phenotypes, and operates a growing number of what the Global Cannabis Times has dubbed some of "the coolest dispensaries in the world." Klutch also holds Ohio-exclusive partnerships with Kiva Confections, bringing Kiva's premier line of award-winning and artisan-inspired edibles to Ohio, along with the lauded cannabis brand Josh D, founded by one of the originators of Los Angeles' OG Kush movement and first-place finisher at multiple Emerald Cups. For more information, please visit www.KlutchCannabis.com and www.CitizenbyKlutch.com.

