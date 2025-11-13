KLX Energy Services Announces Q4 2025 Investor Relations Schedule

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE) today announced its upcoming investor relations activities scheduled for December 2025. The events will take place as outlined below.

December 3, 2025 – KLX will be attending the Daniel Energy Partners Executive Series in New York City. This event will bring prospective investors together with management teams from leading OFS and E&P companies. Daniel Energy Partners is an independent research firm that provides market research and commentary as well as business consulting services.

December 10, 2025 – KLX will be participating in the Emerging Growth Conference, hosted by Emerging Growth, which will take place virtually. Management will give a presentation during the conference on December 10, 2025 from 12:35 p.m. - 1:05 p.m. Eastern time / 11:35 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. Central time. Register for the live webcast here: https://investor.klx.com/events-and-presentations/events.

December 16, 2025 – KLX will be participating in a virtual non-deal roadshow (NDR) hosted by Sidoti & Co. Management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.

KLX is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 60 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLX's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klx.com.

