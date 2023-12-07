KLX Energy Services' VISION Suite of downhole completion tools delivers optimal downhole technology solutions

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services (KLX), a leading onshore provider of value-added, mission critical oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells, has introduced its revolutionary VISION Suite of downhole completions tools, delivering advanced engineering and customized solutions for downhole operations.

KLX Energy Services launches its VISION Suite of downhole completions tools, delivering advanced engineering and customized solutions for downhole operations.
Designed and engineered in-house by KLX's team of engineers, VISION encompasses new product innovation, coupled with reimagined downhole completion tool technology, that ensures optimal performance, sustained reliability and operational efficiency. The VISION Suite includes OraclE-Smart Reach Tool (SRT), SpectrA PDC, and PhantM Dissolvables.

John Horgan, Vice President Operations, KLX, said "With VISION, the options are greatly enhanced for horizontal wellbores with long lateral runs, delivering maximum results with seamless execution and accuracy on every run."

SpectrA PDC, KLX's downhole thru tubing motor system, is designed to eliminate non-productive time on long lateral runs. The motor bearing pack's elegant design utilizes PDC inserts with drastically less parts than a traditional ball bearing pack. SpectrA is a mud lube bearing pack allowing operators to pump at increasing rates due to KLX's material selection and construction.

OraclE-SRT, KLX's downhole thru tubing extended reach tool, delivers a unique way to solve long laterals. With enhanced materials, the system's advanced vibration tool can negotiate long laterals by minimizing the amount of wellbore friction encountered during milling. Used in conjunction with SpectrA PDC, OraclE-SRT can be fully manipulated from the surface to turn on and off, providing optimal efficiency along with full data capabilities.

KLX's PhantM dissolvable frac plugs are highly engineered to exceed industry standards, while minimizing the need for interventions. With a robust design and bottom-set feature eliminating the concern of pre-sets, PhantM dissolvable plugs lower NPT and failures during frac operations.

In addition to the VISION Suite of downhole tools, KLX has introduced electrified trucks and skids within its fleet, the WhisperSeries.

Horgan said, "KLX has a legacy in providing lasting results for the most challenging operations. By continually listening to our customers, investing in product innovation and empowering our team of experts, KLX embodies its mantra of: 'Next Level Readiness.'"

About KLX Energy Services
Headquartered in Houston, TX, KLX Energy Services is a leading U.S. onshore provider of mission critical oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells. With advanced engineering and a strong safety culture, KLX supports its customers located in the key major shale basins, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Mid-Con. For more information, visit https://klxenergy.com

