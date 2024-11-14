KLYMIT DRIFT CAMP PILLOW SELECTED AS A WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2025 FAMILY TRAVEL AWARDS

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klymit , a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, announced today its Klymit Drift Camp Pillow was selected as a winner in the Good Housekeeping 2025 Family Travel Awards. The full list of awards can be found at goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2025.

Klymit Drift Camp Pillow

Klymit prioritizes comfortable sleep systems so outdoor enthusiasts don't have to sacrifice quality sleep to enjoy the outdoors. The Klymit Drift Camp Pillow features a durable, easy-to-clean, water-resistant outer shell for travel and once flipped, reveals a comfortable jersey cotton inner pillowcase filled with shredded memory foam. The reversible pillow ensures restful sleep, keeping users comfortable and unaffected by the messiness of being on the go. The Klymit Drift Camp Pillow is available at klymit.com for $54.99 MSRP.

"We're beyond excited to receive Good Housekeeping's 2025 Travel Award!" said Sara Lawhead, Vice President of Product Innovation, Gathr Outdoors. "The Klymit Drift Camp Pillow has set a new standard for travel comfort, blending convenience with unmatched comfort. With its unique, dual-sided design—one side cozy and soft, the other waterproof and rugged—it's perfect for any setting, from mountain trails to long-haul flights. Compact and portable, the Drift Pillow is incredibly versatile, making it a must-have for camping, flying, road trips, or just relaxing at home.

Klymit is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on Klymit, visit klymit.com . For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, GathrOutdoors.com .

About Klymit

Klymit is a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, and part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands. The company is headquartered in Kaysville, Utah and was conceived on the idea that the experience of sleeping outside can be enhanced with innovative technologies. For more information on Klymit visit: klymit.com .

