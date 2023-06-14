KLYMIT WELCOMES RIGHTLINE GEAR, CASCADIA VEHICLE TENTS AND WATERPORT BRANDS TO ITS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

Klymit

Strategy Creates Increased Investment in Product Development and Quality to Ensure Those Backpacking, Car Camping, Overlanding, Hunting and Fishing are Comfortable in the Outdoors

KAYSVILLE, Utah , June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klymit, a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, announced today that the Rightline Gear, Cascadia Vehicle Tents (CVT) and WaterPORT brands are joining its product portfolio. Gathr Outdoors, the parent company of all four brands authorized the move which unlocks increased funding for product development and quality, while simplifying marketing messaging and point-of-sale communication for customers. 

"We work tirelessly to find innovative solutions that make spending time outdoors more comfortable and fun," said Cory Tholl, President, Klymit. "Each of these brands play a specific role in accomplishing that mission and help us to expand our focus from sleep outside to solving additional problems to deliver serious outdoor comfort. This move allows those who backpack, car camp, overland, hunt and fish to come to one trusted source for all their outdoor comfort needs."

Consumers looking for products from the Rightline Gear and WaterPORT can now access them at http://www.klymit.com/. Cascadia Vehicle Tents products will be migrating over to the Klymit site later this year. In the meantime, consumers can continue to visit http://www.cascadiatents.com/. Consumers shopping at retail will begin to see changes over time in packaging and brand communication early next year.

Klymit is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on Klymit, visit Klymit.com. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com.

About Klymit
Klymit is a leading producer of lightweight and comfortable, yet rugged outdoor sleep gear, and part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands. The company is headquartered in Kaysville, Utah and was conceived on the idea that the experience of sleeping outside can be enhanced with innovative technologies. For more information on Klymit visit: www.Klymit.com.

