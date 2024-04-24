K&M TIRE WORKERS SECURE FIRST TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

Workers Win Significant Wage Increases, Grievance Procedure, Sick Days

DEKALB, Ill., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 330 have ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with K&M Tire. The contract covers 43 drivers and warehouse workers at the Dekalb facility.

"K&M Tire Teamsters have prevailed after an aggressive anti-union campaign from their employer, and now, they have their first union contract that will provide fairness, dignity, and respect," said Dominic Romanazzi, President of Local 330 in Elgin. "We could not be more thrilled to have helped these dedicated employees secure a strong first contract that rewards them for their hard work."

The new three-year agreement includes many improvements, including but not limited to annual wage increases, a grievance procedure, language allowing workers to honor picket lines, time and a half pay on Saturdays, double time pay on Sundays, two sick days, pay for jury duty, and severance pay.

Teamsters Local 330 represents public and private sector workers throughout the Western Suburbs of Illinois across industries such as waste, construction, warehouse, beverage, and more. For more information, visit Teamsters330.org.

