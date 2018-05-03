Kmart Celebrates Mother's Day by Marking 35 Years Championing Healthy Moms and Strong Babies with March of Dimes®

Having raised more than $145 million since 1983 as March of Dimes' all-time leading corporate partner, Kmart contributions have expanded programs and supported March of Dimes' efforts leading the fight for all moms and babies. But there's still critical work to be done – according to March of Dimes, premature birth and its complications are the largest contributor to infant death in the U.S. and globally; one in 10 babies are born prematurely in the U.S.

"Kmart has long championed charities and issues that mean the most to our associates and Shop Your Way members," said Leena Munjal, chief digital officer for Sears Holdings Corporation. "It's a family effort within our organization and a great point of pride for everyone who works at Kmart – both in-store and at the great marches across America. Mother's Day is a great reminder that their contributions give hope to the families of more than 380,000 babies born too soon each year."

Kmart members and customers can support the 2018 fundraising campaign by:

Contributing in-store at any Kmart and online via a link at www.kmart.com/marchofdimes, with 100 percent of funds raised benefitting March of Dimes.

Purchasing the gift that gives back this Mother's Day: Kmart's collectible puppy figurine is available in-store or online for $5, with $1 from each sale donated to March of Dimes (now through June 16 , minimum donation of $15,000).

, minimum donation of $15,000). Joining a local or "virtual" March for Babies walk; visit www.marchforbabies.org for more details.

The company's three-and-a-half decade relationship with March of Dimes is rare, if unequaled in the world of corporate philanthropy.

"Kmart is unique not only for their longevity of commitment, but because they share the priority of placing the needs of women front and center. They know that mothers, fathers and other family members want fundamental change that is worthy of their hopes, actions and identities," said Stacey D. Stewart, president of the March of Dimes. "For multiple generations, Kmart's passion and dedication to our mission has helped millions of babies survive and thrive. Together, we're now focused on building on that legacy to level the playing field for all moms and babies through ongoing education, pioneering research and advocacy for policies that prioritize their health."

