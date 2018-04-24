Kmart Members Can Now Earn FREECASH in Points through Toys R Us Gift Card Exchange and Toy of the Month Programs

"Kmart has long been a family shopping destination for expecting and current parents," said Leena Munjal, chief digital officer for Sears Holdings Corporation. "We're adding more excitement to shopping and giving more savings back to our members by offering incentives to shop easily and conveniently for popular children's items. This is another example of how we're putting our members first – finding creative offers that deliver real value in their everyday lives."

Toys "R" Us Gift Card Exchange Program

Now through July 31, if any Shop Your Way® member has a Toys "R" Us or Babies "R" Us gift card, they can simply visit the customer service desk at their nearby Kmart to register for the exchange program. They'll receive a link to fill out a brief survey and, after completing the survey, Kmart will issue $10 FREECASH in points to the member's Shop Your Way account for use on any in-store purchase of $10 or more*. It does not matter if the Toys "R" Us or Babies "R" Us gift card has expired; Kmart will accept them after the April 21, 2018 expiration date. Kmart will reward members with a one-time-only offer of $10 FREECASH in points, regardless of the number of gift cards exchanged or the previous value on the card(s).

Toy of the Month Program

To apply, Shop Your Way members simply text "TOY" to 56278**. Shoppers will receive $5 FREECASH in points on the 15th of every the month, and points are valid through the 28th of the month. Savings can go toward a toy department purchase of $5 or more at Kmart stores or online at Kmart.com. Members also will receive ongoing updates via text message on the retailer's special deals, promotional events and product launches for baby items, toys and games.

Limited-Time Baby Diapers and Wipes Promotion

Additionally, shoppers can earn 50 percent CASHBACK in points on all diapers, wipes and training pants purchases from participating Kmart stores nationwide. Offer is valid now through June 2. There is a maximum of $20 CASHBACK in points per member. Members earn points the next day after a purchase, and points are valid for only 14 days from the purchase date. Members can visit their local Kmart for more details and confirm if the store is eligible for this limited time program.

*By accepting Shop Your Way member benefits and offers, you agree to the Shop Your Way terms and conditions, available at www.shopyourway.com/terms.

**By texting the keyword, you agree to receive recurring autodialed messages from Kmart alerts to your mobile number and also agree to the program terms and privacy policy at www.shcterms.com/mobile. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to cancel. Text HELP for info. Consent is not a condition of any purchase.

About Kmart

Kmart, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD), is a mass merchandising company and part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping experience where members have the ability to earn points and receive benefits across a wide variety of physical and digital formats through shopyourway.com. Kmart offers customers quality products through a portfolio of exclusive brands that include Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66 and Smart Sense. For more information, visit the company's website at kmart.com | Sears Holdings Corporation website at www.searsholdings.com | Facebook: facebook.com/kmart | Twitter: twitter.com/kmart | Instagram: Instagram.com/kmart

Media Contact:

Larry Costello

Kmart PR

(847) 286-9036

Larry.Costello@searshc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kmart-members-can-now-earn-freecash-in-points-through-toys-r-us-gift-card-exchange-and-toy-of-the-month-programs-300635075.html

SOURCE Kmart

Related Links

http://www.kmart.com

