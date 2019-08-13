Kmart®, Sears® Become National Team Partners of 2019 St. Jude® Walk/Run

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kmart and Sears announced today, as part of their multi-faceted strategic partnership to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, they will participate as national team partners for the 2019 St. Jude Walk/Run.

As part of the commitment, Kmart and Sears will encourage associates, customers and Shop Your Way members to participate in the races that are taking place in 63 cities in September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Customers can also make donations to St. Jude at Kmart and Sears stores, and online at fundraising.stjude.org/kmartsears.

"The kids at St. Jude are an inspiration and we're proud to come together with other corporate sponsors to raise funds for the hospital's important work," said Leena Munjal, office of the CEO and chief digital officer at Transform Co., which operates Kmart and Sears. "These events are a fun, healthy and family-friendly way for our associates, customers and Shop Your Way members to support the lifesaving work at St. Jude. I will be at St. Jude Walk/Run Chicago and I'd like to encourage everyone to participate in their local race, whether by walking or running in the event, making a donation or by volunteering at one of the events."

"Corporate sponsorship is the backbone of this event and we are thankful for support from Kmart and Sears," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "While tremendous strides have been made in research and treatments thanks in large part to St. Jude, we must act with urgency to help end pediatric cancer, which affects nearly 300,000 children worldwide each year and remains the leading cause of death by disease in U.S. kids today. Events like these help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

Supporters who are not near an event location can also join the St. Jude Virtual Walk/Run to walk or run anywhere while fundraising to help the kids of St. Jude. Prior to the events, Sears and Kmart associates are encouraged to fundraise through their social media channels and existing resources provided by St. Jude. For more information on race details, participating cities and ways to get involved, visit stjude.org/walkrun.

