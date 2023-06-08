KMM Group, Ltd. Launches 2023 Hiring Campaign Amid Massive Facility Expansion

HATBORO, Pa., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group, Ltd. , a leading ultra-precision machining and centerless grinding solutions provider, is thrilled to unveil a significant hiring initiative aligned with the ongoing expansion to a 100,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art manufacturing facility . As part of this endeavor, the company aims to fill 15-38 positions throughout 2023, with the bold target of growing its workforce to 250 employees within the next 3-5 years, representing an impressive 131% increase.

The available positions will span various departments, including operations, administration, engineering, and production. KMM Group is actively seeking skilled professionals, such as CNC machinists, guidewire grinders, and quality engineers, who possess the expertise and dedication to drive the company's continued success.

By strengthening its workforce, KMM Group is actively investing in its growth while significantly contributing to the local economy by creating job opportunities and promoting professional development. John Shegda, KMM Group's CEO, emphasized the strategic importance of expanding the company's workforce, stating, "This hiring surge represents an opportunity to bolster our production capabilities and align them with the ever-evolving demands of our mission-critical customers."

While most positions will be based on-site, KMM Group recognizes the changing dynamics of the modern work environment and is pleased to offer remote or hybrid options for select roles. This flexibility has prompted a nationwide search for the most talented and qualified candidates. Michelle Martin-Laughlin, KMM Group's Director of Human Resources, expressed the company's commitment to attracting top talent by providing an extraordinary benefits package. Beyond highly competitive salaries, the company's comprehensive benefits include healthcare, vision, dental, 401(k) retirement plans, apprenticeship programs, professional development opportunities, a financial wellness program, and personal nutrition coaching. "We continually strive to create an environment where employees can thrive professionally and personally," Martin-Laughlin added.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the KMM Group website at KMMGrp.com/about-us/employment to explore the available positions and submit their applications. KMM Group's commitment to fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment ensures that successful candidates can grow, develop their skills, and contribute to the company's advancement.

"We're proud of our exceptional leadership team and the positive impact of our values-based company culture , which we believe contribute to our ability to attract and retain top talent. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to welcome the new additions to our team," added Shegda.

About KMM Group, Ltd.

The KMM Group, Ltd., is a collaborative fusion of three world-class companies: KVI Inc., M&S Centerless Grinding, Inc., and Meron Medical. It manufactures mission-critical components for medical , aerospace , space exploration , high-tech , and defense industries, drawing on its collective 100-year history of leading-edge ultra- precision machining and centerless grinding experience. KMM Group, Ltd., 258 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA, 19040; KMMGrp.com ; (888) 499-5657

