KMM Group, Ltd. Overcomes Challenges to Establish Global Headquarters

Dec. 14, 2023

HATBORO, Pa., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group, Ltd., a precision machining and grinding company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully received its permanent certificate of occupancy for its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hatboro, PA. This significant achievement paves the way for KMM Group to complete its relocation to the new facility at the beginning of January, marking a key milestone in the company's growth and expansion plans.

KMM Group, Ltd. Global Headquarters in Hatboro, PA
KMM Group, Ltd. Global Headquarters in Hatboro, PA

"Despite harrowing challenges, including extended delays and disruptions, our team's resilience and adaptability have been extraordinary," said John Shegda, CEO of KMM. "Our initial plan for 2023 aimed for a $20M sales target with an April move-in. However, despite numerous adjustments to our timeline, our dedicated staff worked tirelessly to stay close to our goal. This tumultuous year has tested us, but it also highlighted our collective strength and unity."

Spanning nearly 100,000 square feet, KMM's new facility has over 100 milling, turning, grinding, and EDM machines, an ISO Class 8 cleanroom, and 4,000 sq. ft. of dedicated R&D space, allowing the company to handle more complex and diverse projects. The facility also features tech-smart conference rooms, an employee gym, a modern cafeteria, quality control areas, and an automation sandbox to foster creativity, collaboration, and productivity, reflecting the company's operational and cultural values.

Beyond a physical merger of companies, KMM views the new facility as a powerful sales and marketing asset and catalyst for expansion, perfectly aligning its vision of achieving 20% growth in 2024. "The bright, clean, and high-tech environment is meticulously designed to create the right impression, instantly demonstrating our value," Shegda added. "As we look toward 2024 and beyond, this facility will be instrumental in helping us reach our ambitious growth objectives. It's a place where science meets manufacturing, blending cutting-edge technology with our deep industry expertise to unlock solutions that drive progress."

KMM anticipates celebrating its expansion with a grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony, and VIP open house in Spring 2024.

About KMM Group, Ltd.

The KMM Group, Ltd., is a collaborative fusion of three world-class companies: KV Inc., M&S Centerless Grinding, Inc., and Meron Medical. It manufactures mission-critical components for medical, aerospace, space exploration, and high-tech industries, drawing on its collective 100-year history of leading-edge ultra-precision machining and centerless grinding experience. KMM Group, Ltd., 2200 Byberry Rd, Hatboro, PA, 19040; KMMGrp.com; (888) 499-5657

