KMM Group, Ltd. President & CEO Honored as 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 Recipients

News provided by

KMM Group

22 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

HATBORO, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group Ltd. and the prestigious Titan 100 program, spearheaded by Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP, proudly announce Eric Wilhelm, President, and John Shegda, CEO of KMM Group, Ltd., as the distinguished 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 recipients. This honor signifies their exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to excellence, and formidable influence in the business community.

Continue Reading
John Shegda, CEO, KMM Group Ltd.
John Shegda, CEO, KMM Group Ltd.
Eric Wilhelm, President, KMM Group Ltd.
Eric Wilhelm, President, KMM Group Ltd.

The Titan 100 program annually distinguishes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, celebrating their outstanding achievements in their respective industries. The 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies collectively employ over 93,000 individuals and generate over $33 billion in annual revenues, marking a significant contribution to the regional and national economy. The honorees will be showcased in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online.

Eric Wilhelm expressed deep appreciation for the award, "Being named a Philadelphia Titan 100 recipient is a tremendous honor. Our commitment to excellence and strategic growth have positioned KMM Group as a leader in ultra-precision manufacturing. We will use this platform to inspire others and further propel the growth and success of our industry."

John Shegda echoed Wilhelm's sentiments, stating, "This recognition underscores the profound influence our vision has had on the manufacturing industry. Through fostering collaboration and driving innovation, we aim to shape a future where manufacturing catalyzes progress and resilience, benefiting us all."

The award ceremony will take place on September 21st, 2023, at "The Drexelbrook," a historic private club, hotel, and event center located in Drexel Hill, PA. The evening will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests in a unique, cocktail-style awards event, fostering a high-level exchange of insights and ideas.

About KMM Group, Ltd.

The KMM Group, Ltd. is a collaborative fusion of three world-class companies: KVI Inc., M&S Centerless Grinding, Inc., and Meron Medical. It manufactures mission-critical components for medical, aerospace, space exploration, high-tech, and defense industries, drawing on its collective 100-year history of leading-edge ultra-precision machining and centerless grinding experience. KMM Group, Ltd., 258 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA, 19040; KMMGrp.com; (888) 499-5657

CONTACT:
Amy Rodgers
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
(215) 280-1374 

SOURCE KMM Group

Also from this source

KMM Group, Ltd. Launches 2023 Hiring Campaign Amid Massive Facility Expansion

KMM Group, Ltd. Announces Final Construction Phase of a 100,000 Sq Ft State-of-the-Art Mission-Critical Manufacturing Facility

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.