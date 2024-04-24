KMM Unveils New Global HQ in Spectacular Ribbon-Cutting Event

News provided by

KMM Group

Apr 24, 2024, 23:15 ET

HATBORO, Pa., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group, Ltd., a leader in ultra-precision machining and grinding, successfully hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of its new global headquarters on April 24, 2024. The event marked a significant expansion into a newly renovated, state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot facility. It also celebrated the company's rapid growth, highlighted by its inclusion on  Inc. Magazine's 2024 Regionals list of the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast.

Continue Reading

Distinguished guests and speakers included Dave Corrigan, Director of Community Engagement for US Representative Madeleine Dean, Pennsylvania Senator Maria Collett, Pennsylvania Representative Nancy Guenst, Montgomery County Commissioner Thomas DiBello along with other local dignitaries, academic leaders from Bucks County Community College and the University of Pennsylvania, and other respected members of the community and the manufacturing industry.

Steve Dierkes, a KMM Grinding Technician, was the master of ceremonies, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by KMM's senior leadership officially inaugurated the facility, signaling a new era for KMM. Guests then participated in guided facility tours showcasing over 100 milling, turning, grinding, and EDM machines, complete with live demonstrations. A lively open house followed, featuring lunch from local food truck favorites.

"Every day, as I pull into the driveway of our new building, a profound sense of joy, pride, and a touch of disbelief wash over me," said John Shegda, CEO of KMM. "Expanding this company into a precision manufacturing powerhouse has been among the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my career. While the construction of our facility is complete, our story is still unfolding. I'm confident in our exceptional team and their relentless drive to advance our vision to its fullest potential."

"Our explosive growth and success stem directly from the dedication and pioneering spirit of every member of our team," says Eric Wilhelm, President of KMM. "In nurturing a strong organizational culture, we've paved a path for individual and collective success. This grand opening reflects our exciting trajectory, and we're honored to share the momentous achievement with our community, team, and supporters."

About KMM Group, Ltd.

The KMM Group, Ltd., is a collaborative fusion of three world-class companies: KV Inc., M&S Centerless Grinding, Inc., and Meron Medical. It manufactures mission-critical components for medical, aerospace, space exploration, high-tech, and defense industries, drawing on its collective 100-year history of leading-edge ultra-precision machining and centerless grinding experience. KMM Group, Ltd., 2200 Byberry Rd, Hatboro, PA, 19040; KMMGrp.com; (888) 499-5657

CONTACT:
Amy Rodgers
 Director of Marketing
[email protected]
(215) 280-1374

SOURCE KMM Group

Also from this source

KMM's Explosive Growth Secures Spot in Inc.'s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast Region

KMM's Explosive Growth Secures Spot in Inc.'s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast Region

Inc. magazine today revealed that KMM Group, Ltd. is on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the...
Michelle Martin-Laughlin of KMM Group, Ltd. Nominated for Delaware Valley HR Person of the Year Award

Michelle Martin-Laughlin of KMM Group, Ltd. Nominated for Delaware Valley HR Person of the Year Award

Michelle Martin-Laughlin, Director of Human Resources at KMM Group, has been honored with a nomination for the 2024 Delaware Valley HR Person of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics