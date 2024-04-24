KMM Unveils New Global HQ in Spectacular Ribbon-Cutting Event

HATBORO, Pa., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group, Ltd ., a leader in ultra-precision machining and grinding, successfully hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of its new global headquarters on April 24, 2024. The event marked a significant expansion into a newly renovated, state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot facility . It also celebrated the company's rapid growth, highlighted by its inclusion on Inc. Magazine's 2024 Regionals list of the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast.

Distinguished guests and speakers included Dave Corrigan, Director of Community Engagement for US Representative Madeleine Dean, Pennsylvania Senator Maria Collett, Pennsylvania Representative Nancy Guenst, Montgomery County Commissioner Thomas DiBello along with other local dignitaries, academic leaders from Bucks County Community College and the University of Pennsylvania, and other respected members of the community and the manufacturing industry.

Steve Dierkes, a KMM Grinding Technician, was the master of ceremonies, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by KMM's senior leadership officially inaugurated the facility, signaling a new era for KMM. Guests then participated in guided facility tours showcasing over 100 milling, turning, grinding, and EDM machines, complete with live demonstrations. A lively open house followed, featuring lunch from local food truck favorites.

"Every day, as I pull into the driveway of our new building, a profound sense of joy, pride, and a touch of disbelief wash over me," said John Shegda, CEO of KMM. "Expanding this company into a precision manufacturing powerhouse has been among the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my career. While the construction of our facility is complete, our story is still unfolding. I'm confident in our exceptional team and their relentless drive to advance our vision to its fullest potential."

"Our explosive growth and success stem directly from the dedication and pioneering spirit of every member of our team," says Eric Wilhelm, President of KMM. "In nurturing a strong organizational culture, we've paved a path for individual and collective success. This grand opening reflects our exciting trajectory, and we're honored to share the momentous achievement with our community, team, and supporters."

