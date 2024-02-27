KMM's Explosive Growth Secures Spot in Inc.'s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast Region

HATBORO, Pa., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that KMM Group, Ltd. is on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

John Shegda, CEO of KMM Group, reflected on the company's success, "We are very proud to make the list of Inc.'s Fastest Growing Private Companies. We knew that we would be able to leverage significant synergies when we merged our companies to create KMM Group in 2020. However, the fact that the growth that we have experienced is inextricably tied to making critical components for life-saving technologies that impact people around the globe, is especially gratifying. We are only accelerating and the growth that we see before us not only validates the very exciting plans that we have for our company, but it validates the relevance and importance of the industry itself. Manufacturing is alive and well in the Northeast region and across the US."

Reflecting on the team's success, Eric Wilhelm, KMM Group's President, stated, "We are honored to receive this award and recognition in the region. We owe our gratitude to our team whose passion, perseverance, and innovation have consistently led to successful solutions for our customers' challenges. Their commitment to our culture enables us to attract top tier talent to complement our organization."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, they have collectively added more than 14 thousand jobs and nearly $16 billion to the region's economy. This growth underscores their impact and the dynamic expansion within this area, reflecting their collective commitment to development and prosperity.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including the KMM Group, Ltd. company profile, can be found at inc.com/Northeast.

About KMM Group, Ltd.

The KMM Group, Ltd., manufactures mission-critical components for medical, aerospace, space exploration, high-tech, and defense industries, drawing on its collective 100-year history of leading-edge ultra-precision machining and centerless grinding experience. KMM Group, Ltd., 2200 Byberry Rd, Hatboro, PA, 19040; KMMGrp.com; (888) 499-5657

CONTACT:

Amy Rodgers

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(215) 383-9240

SOURCE KMM Group