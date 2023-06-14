KMS Lighthouse and Foundever™ Enter Strategic Partnership to Deliver SaaS Enterprise Knowledge Management for Contact Centers

MIAMI and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse, a global leader in knowledge management, announced its partnership with Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, combining its best-in-class knowledge management technology and 30 years' worth of strategic expertise implementing superior customer and agent experiences with Foundever to deliver end-to-end knowledge management for large enterprises.

KMS Lighthouse technology empowers enterprises with accurate and consistent knowledge, delivering operational efficiencies that enable organizations to reduce on-boarding by 50% while reducing error rate and time to knowledge by 25%. The robust knowledge management platform of KMS Lighthouse, together with the CX expertise of Foundever, provides a successful end-to-end solution from assessment and strategy design to deployment and continuous optimization.

"Foundever, as one the largest BPOs employing 170,000 associates around the globe, with a great focus on customer experience will leverage the unique KMS Lighthouse technology to provide better service for their global clients," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse. "KMS Lighthouse has seen hyper growth in the last 2 years as organizations' knowledge management needs have significantly grown."

"Pairing a powerful knowledge management platform with a team of content specialists helps our clients maximize the benefits of their knowledge base and see better return on investment, as well as a significantly reduced average handling time and increased self-service success for end-users," said Ana Athayde, Global Head of Technology & Partnerships, Foundever. "When knowledge management is powered by the right technology and expertise, our clients' agents are more productive, have improved response quality and see lower error rates."

