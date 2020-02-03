KMS Lighthouse Announces Its Launch on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse today announced its launch on Salesforce AppExchange, delivering one central knowledge source for immediate, precise information the moment users need it.

KMS Lighthouse is a next-generation knowledge management system that enhances every business interaction. KMS Lighthouse presents businesses with a measurable differentiator as it improves overall user experience with faster response rates, step by step agent assistance, shorter call times, and accelerated agent training. This integration boosts agents' productivity and brings consistency to enterprise omnichannel responses across web pages, chat, Alexa/Google home bots, and more.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Lighthouse is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FHBckUAH .

KMS Lighthouse

KMS Lighthouse app integration provides access to articles and decision-tree based flows for agent support in complex discussions, guiding them automatically to pull the right answer. Once agents or employees have Salesforce open, they can click through a widget to open Lighthouse knowledge source for any articles, product specifications, pricing plans, company or account details. KMS Lighthouse's patent-published GetAnswer technology allows customers to search and retrieve the correct answer instantly, based on the company knowledge articles.

"We are pleased that KMS Lighthouse now improves every interaction for users by providing useful, relevant content in seconds. KMS Lighthouse expedites call resolutions and training times for all enterprise customers," says Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse.

"We are excited to expand user experiences for customers with on-the-spot access to exact answers. KMS Lighthouse offers a single source enterprise knowledge base, a synergistic match for users. Lighthouse can cut training time in half."

"KMS Lighthouse is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by creating better user experiences by surfacing s consistent answers across devices," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About KMS Lighthouse

KMS Lighthouse is a leading provider of cutting-edge knowledge management solutions. Lighthouse enhances every engagement by empowering customers and agents with real-time access to accurate and consistent knowledge to improve customer and employee experience alike. Lighthouse's powerful patented search functionality dramatically improves engagements across all service and sales channels, including easy integration to enhance existing and future self-service channels.

Lighthouse has earned a growing global customer base and positive industry and analyst reviews including Gartner's Cool Vendor List and KMWorld named Lighthouse as a Trend-Setting Product. For more information, visit https://www.kmslh.com , or email sales@kmslh.com.

