KMS Lighthouse brings instant, governed answers into the Jira issue view with a new app on Atlassian Marketplace

Support and operations teams can now surface trusted KMS Lighthouse knowledge without leaving the Jira issue they are working on.

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse, a knowledge management platform for contact center and operational teams, today announced that its new app, KMS Lighthouse for Jira, is now available on Atlassian Marketplace. The app integrates KMS Lighthouse directly with Jira, giving agents and teams one click access to verified answers inside the Jira issue view.

Teams that resolve customer and internal requests in Jira often lose time switching between tools to find the right answer. KMS Lighthouse for Jira closes that gap by bringing relevant, up to date knowledge articles into the context of the issue an agent is already working on. "Customers and partners already working in Jira asked us for a way to reuse and leverage their KMS Lighthouse knowledge without leaving the ticket," said Doron Gower, Chief Solution Architect at KMS Lighthouse. "This app gives them exactly that: the trusted answer arrives where the work happens, and it stays consistent with everything else in KMS Lighthouse." Agents can read the answer and its source articles in place, and insert an answer into the issue as a comment with a single click.

Built as a native app on Atlassian's Forge platform, the integration authenticates each user securely on the server side and reads knowledge on demand, keeping content governed by KMS Lighthouse while presenting it inside Jira. Because answers stay sourced from a single, maintained knowledge base, teams get consistent responses without duplicating or exporting content into another system.

Key capabilities include:

A knowledge panel embedded in the Jira issue view that shows relevant KMS Lighthouse answers, with the source articles they came from, in context.

One click to insert an answer into the issue as a comment, so the resolution stays on the ticket.

Secure, native connectivity built on Atlassian's Forge platform, with no separate infrastructure to run. The KMS Lighthouse shared secret and all access tokens stay server side and never reach the browser.

A single governed source of knowledge, so what agents see in Jira matches what they see everywhere else KMS Lighthouse is used.

KMS Lighthouse for Jira is available now on Atlassian Marketplace: https://marketplace.atlassian.com/apps/1299396579/kms-lighthouse-for-jira. Teams can install it directly into their Jira environment and, as a Jira admin, connect it to their KMS Lighthouse knowledge base from the in-product settings screen.

About KMS Lighthouse

KMS Lighthouse is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise knowledge management, providing organizations with the trusted, governed knowledge foundation required to deliver AI-speed service across every customer and employee touchpoint. The platform combines advanced AI search, generative AI content creation, and deep enterprise integrations to help organizations achieve measurable outcomes such as reduced operational costs, improved customer satisfaction, and accelerated employee productivity. Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Dedicated Knowledge Management Solutions, KMS Lighthouse serves Fortune 500 enterprises across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, retail, and public sector industries. Learn more at https://kmslh.com.

Media contact

KMS Lighthouse

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Web: https://kmslh.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kms-lighthouse

KMS Lighthouse is a Marketplace Partner on Atlassian Marketplace. Atlassian, Jira, and Marketplace are trademarks of Atlassian.

SOURCE KMS Lighthouse