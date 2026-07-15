KMS Lighthouse Wins Gold and Silver at the 2026 US Customer Experience Awards

DALLAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise knowledge management, today announced a double win at the US Customer Experience Awards (USCXA) 2026, taking Gold in Best Use of AI - Companies with Over 5,000 Employees and Silver in Best Use of Technology. Organized by Awards International in partnership with Customer Experience Magazine (CXM), USCXA is one of the leading recognition programs in the United States celebrating organizations that put customer experience at the heart of everything they do.

The double recognition reflects the breadth of impact delivered by KMS Lighthouse's AI-powered knowledge platform, which is trusted by leading global organizations including Google Fiber, Payoneer, GE HealthCare, and Allianz to support mission-critical customer service and digital transformation initiatives. The Gold win in Best Use of AI recognizes how the platform's generative AI capabilities are helping enterprises move beyond experimentation toward reliable, governed AI adoption, while the Silver in Best Use of Technology highlights the strength of the underlying knowledge foundation that makes that innovation possible at scale.

KMS Lighthouse's wins follow its earlier selection as a finalist in both categories, with results confirmed by an independent panel of CX leaders following a presentation stage held ahead of the USCXA Awards Ceremony. Now in its second decade, USCXA remains one of the longest-standing celebrations of customer experience excellence in the United States, spanning categories across its CX Classics, CX Spotlight, and CX Professionals streams.

Recognition for AI-Driven, Knowledge-Centric Customer Experience

As enterprises accelerate their adoption of generative AI, the quality and governance of the knowledge underpinning that AI has become a decisive factor in customer experience outcomes. KMS Lighthouse's platform combines advanced AI search, generative content creation, and deep enterprise integrations to give organizations a trusted knowledge foundation that supports faster, more consistent decision-making across every customer and employee touchpoint. The USCXA double win recognizes both the innovation of that approach and the reliability of the technology delivering it at enterprise scale.

"The Gold award for Best Use of AI recognizes our innovation in delivering practical, enterprise-ready AI, while the Silver award for Best Use of Technology reflects the strength and reliability of the platform that powers it," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse. "Organizations are under pressure to adopt AI quickly, but they cannot afford to sacrifice accuracy, consistency, or control. At KMS Lighthouse, we help customers achieve both. We are honored by this recognition and grateful to our customers and team for making it possible."

About the US Customer Experience Awards (USCXA)

The US Customer Experience Awards (USCXA) celebrate organizations that are redefining customer engagement through the innovative use of technology, data, and strategy. Organized by Awards International in partnership with Customer Experience Magazine (CXM), USCXA recognizes excellence across multiple CX disciplines - including AI, digital transformation, and customer-centric innovation - through an independent, transparent judging process.

Winners were celebrated at the 2026 USCXA Awards Ceremony on July 14th, bringing together CX leaders and finalists from across the United States and other global locations, to mark the year's most impactful customer experience initiatives.

Details about the US Customer Experience Awards and the complete list of 2026 winners are available at usacxa.com.

About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise knowledge management, providing organizations with the trusted, governed knowledge foundation required to deliver AI-speed service across every customer and employee touchpoint. The platform combines advanced AI search, generative AI content creation, and deep enterprise integrations to help organizations achieve measurable outcomes such as reduced operational costs, improved customer satisfaction, and accelerated employee productivity. Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Dedicated Knowledge Management Solutions, KMS Lighthouse serves Fortune 500 enterprises across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, retail, and public sector industries.

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SOURCE KMS Lighthouse