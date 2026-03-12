KMS Lighthouse Recognized As a Leader in KMWorld's "100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management 2026"

DALLAS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise knowledge management solutions, today announced that it has once again been selected for the prestigious KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management 2026 list. KMS Lighthouse has earned this recognition, reinforcing its position as an innovator in the rapidly evolving knowledge management landscape.

The annual KMWorld 100 list honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional innovation, business value, and leadership in the knowledge management industry. Companies are selected based on their ability to help organizations capture, organize, and deliver critical knowledge while adapting to emerging technologies and maintaining focus on human expertise.

In the official announcement, Marydee Ojala, Editor-in-Chief of KMWorld, emphasized the significance of this year's honorees:

"Our annual list of 100 Companies to Watch in the knowledge management space is a testament to their agility to thrive in an environment of rapidly changing technologies, while not losing track of the importance of human expertise. We're proud to celebrate these organizations that are redefining what it means to lead, add business value, and recognize that human ingenuity and artificial intelligence are increasingly inseparable."

A Recognition of Excellence in AI Driven Knowledge Management

KMS Lighthouse continues to innovate with its AI-powered knowledge platform, including advanced capabilities such as embedded GenAI services, MCP Server, realtime decisioning, and enterprise grade governance. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to helping global organizations strengthen customer experience, streamline operations, and empower employees with fast and accurate knowledge.

Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse, shared his appreciation for the continued recognition:

"We are honored to be recognized again among KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management. As GenAI and Large Language Models move from experimentation to real enterprise adoption, it's clear that their true value emerges only when grounded in strong Knowledge Management foundations. At KMS Lighthouse, we help organizations move from information to intelligence, structuring, governing, and contextualizing knowledge so LLMs deliver accurate, trusted, and responsible answers at scale. By uniting Knowledge Management with GenAI, we enable higher productivity, better decisions, and truly intelligent organizational experiences."

About the KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter

The KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management is an annual recognition program highlighting organizations that demonstrate innovation, thought leadership, and tangible business value in the knowledge management space. The list recognizes companies that help organizations transform how they capture, organize, share, and leverage knowledge to drive business outcomes.

The complete list of KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management 2026 is available at: https://www.kmworld.com/Articles/Editorial/Features/KMWorld-100-Companies-That-Matter-in-Knowledge-Management-2026-172924.aspx

About KMS Lighthouse

KMS Lighthouse is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise knowledge management, providing organizations with the trusted, governed knowledge foundation needed to deliver AI-speed service across every customer and employee touchpoint. The platform combines advanced AI search, generative AI content creation, and comprehensive enterprise integrations to help organizations achieve measurable business outcomes including reduced operational costs, improved customer satisfaction, and accelerated employee productivity.

Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Dedicated Knowledge Management Solutions, KMS Lighthouse serves Fortune 500 enterprises across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, retail, and public sector industries.

For more information, visit www.kmslh.com or request a demo at kmslh.com/book-a-demo.

Media Contact:

KMS Lighthouse Limited

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/company/kms-lighthouse/

https://kmslh.com/

SOURCE KMS Lighthouse