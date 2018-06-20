KMS lighthouse Introduces Its Integration With Alexa at Contact Center Week, Las Vegas

The new capability allows contact centers to seamlessly connect the same knowledge base for call center agents, the distributed workforce and customers with integrations to products including chat bots and speech assistants, expanding omni-channel customer service capabilities.

Lighthouse's AI driven knowledge base combined with voice search abilities, enable contact centers to reduce incoming calls and save on operational expenses.

"We are delighted with the new integration capabilities of Lighthouse. Lately customer experience has been going through rapid digital transformation. However, keeping pace with the requirements is sometimes challenging. Lighthouse, with the new fast and easy integration options offers companies smart chatbots and voice search abilities that both retrieve information from a rich, accurate knowledge base, providing instant answers to questions," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS lighthouse.

KMS Lighthouse is a leading provider of next-generation knowledge management solution. The Lighthouse knowledge cloud enhances every engagement by empowering customers and agents with real-time access to accurate and consistent knowledge to improve customer and employee experience alike. Lighthouse's powerful AI-enabled search functionality dramatically improves engagements across all service and sales channels, including easy integration to enhance existing and future self-service channels such as chat-bots, IVRs, and more.

