KMS Lighthouse Listed on KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management in 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KMWorld has named KMS Lighthouse on its annually published list, "KMWorld 100 Knowledge Management Companies That Matter in 2021," showcasing companies that meet changing knowledge management requirements. This year's winners are noted in the March/April magazine issue of KMWorld and published on www.KMWorld.com.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by KMWorld as a leader in the knowledge management industry. KMS Lighthouse has seen an increased demand for our knowledge and AI solutions, especially over the last year as remote working has been a must for organizations. This has resulted in a major growth in the business and the organizations that have needed to adopt solutions quickly to improve their employee and customer experience. Furthermore, our recent acquisition of Reps AI will enable Lighthouse to improve customer interactions via smart routing and automation," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse.

"Flexibility, agility, and the ability to pivot are attributes that have become critical to forward-thinking companies. Successful organizations don't want to merely survive; they want to dominate their market sectors. But to do that, they need the right tools and products. said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher at KMWorld. "The 2021 KMWorld 100 is a list of leading-edge knowledge management companies that are helping their customers to expand access to information, leverage new opportunities, and accelerate growth."

KMS Lighthouse transforms a company's existing documentation into consumable knowledge with extensive knowledge management capabilities. The system allows organizations to continue to recruit, shorten training time and give employees an advanced interface to ask any question in the system and receive instant and accurate answers. In turn, companies can keep providing their customers with a seamless customer experience. Learn more about this powerful knowledge management platform by requesting a live demo.

About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a leading provider of cutting-edge knowledge management solutions. Lighthouse enhances every business engagement by empowering customers, employees and agents with real-time access to accurate and consistent knowledge to improve customer and employee experience alike. Lighthouse's powerful patented search functionality dramatically improves engagements across all service and sales channels, including simple integrations to existing and future self-service channels. The company supports many verticals and among its customers such as Unum Group, GE healthcare, Orange, 7-Eleven etc. For more information, visit https://www.kmslh.com, or email info @kmslh.com

KMS Lighthouse Contact:

Monica Kohn

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE KMS Lighthouse

