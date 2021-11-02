KMS Lighthouse Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse, a global leader in knowledge management, announced today the availability of KMS Lighthouse as a transactable SaaS offering in the Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications, and services built on Azure. With the advanced knowledge and AI features of Lighthouse, companies can ensure content is readily consumable for employees and customers alike and accessible from any device.

KMS Lighthouse empowers enterprises with accurate and consistent knowledge delivering operational efficiencies enabling organizations to reducing on boarding by 50%, reduce error rate and shorten time to knowledge by 25%. The company focuses on the development of enterprise solutions leveraging AI and machine learning capabilities to provide the right answers at the right time. Users simply ask a question in natural language and receive an instant answer.

"The Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables organizations to acquire the KMS Lighthouse solutions with the click of a button, simplifying the transaction process," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse. KMS Lighthouse has seen hyper growth in the last 2 years as organizations have adapted to a hybrid work environment requiring knowledge."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome KMS Lighthouse to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a leading global provider of a cutting-edge SaaS knowledge management technology. Lighthouse enhances every business engagement by empowering customers, employees and agents with real-time access to accurate and consistent knowledge to improve customer and employee experience alike. KMS Lighthouse's powerful patented search functionality dramatically improves engagements across all service and sales channels, with simple integrations to existing and future self-service channels. The company supports many verticals and customers include Unum Group, GE Healthcare, Orange, Delta Dental and other Fortune 500 companies.

KMS Lighthouse will be hosting its Summit with Forrester on November 11 at 11am EST / 4pm UK time.

For more information, visit https://www.kmslh.com, or email [email protected].

