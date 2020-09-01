KMS Lighthouse SaaS Knowledge Management System Achieves SOC2 Type II Compliance

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse (Lighthouse) is pleased to announce it has achieved System and Organization Controls 2, Type II (SOC2 Type II) compliance. This certifies Lighthouse has in place measures and procedures to protect its clients' sensitive data. The SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by Deloitte Israel in compliance with the attestation standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"For organizations considering a knowledge management solution, security is obviously critical. This certification recognizes the focus and significance Lighthouse places on advanced security for its customers," says Erez Kreda, CTO of KMS Lighthouse. The Lighthouse SaaS application supports several leading cloud providers, enabling its partners and customers to choose the best cloud solution for them. "We're proud to achieve this accreditation which validates the priority our team places on security processes and capabilities."

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC2 is an auditing process that ensures cloud-based service providers securely manage their customer's data, protecting the interests of both the organization and its clients. Its five "trust service principles" include security, privacy, availability, confidentiality, and processing integrity. Type II certification details the operational effectiveness of a provider's systems and its suitability to meet relevant trust principles.

An SOC 2 audit report provides users with reasonable assurance and peace of mind that the service provider's non-financial reporting controls are appropriately designed, in place, and appropriately protecting sensitive client data. While SOC2 compliance is not mandatory for SaaS cloud providers, its role in securing an organization's data is paramount.

