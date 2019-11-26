KMT Waterjet Launches New Website

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KMT Waterjet Systems, the leading manufacturer of Ultra High Pressure (UHP) pumps and components for waterjet systems, is pleased to announce the launch of our newly designed website, www.kmtwaterjet.com.

Whether you view the new website on desktop, tablet, or mobile devices, our goal is to create a user-friendly browsing experience to find complete waterjet systems by Materials, Industry or Machines.

The KMT Streamline PRO-III 60 HP Pump at 90,000psi will significantly increase cutting productivity by 50% over industry standard 60,000psi/50hp cutting speeds. The KMT Waterjet Genuine Service team are UHP experts that provides scheduled preventive maintenance programs to maximize uptime and assure peak performance of KMT pumps and aftermarket parts.

Included in the new website is expanded information on the Features and Benefits of waterjet technology. There are also photos and specifications about KMT products including UHP waterjet pumps: the Streamline PRO-III (90,000) pump for maximum performance and productivity; the industry standard SL-VI (60,000psi) pump; and the TRILine (55,000psi) direct drive pump, for entry level waterjet machines. By increasing pressure to 90,000psi, the KMT PRO-III pump with an accelerated velocity stream lowers the abrasive usage up to 50% by cutting significantly faster to increase manufacturing capacity and lower the cost per part over 60,000psi waterjet systems.

Another feature section of the new KMT website provides information about KMT Genuine Services including preventive maintenance programs, waterjet accessories including ordering SHAPE Mined Materials abrasive garnet, and a link to order KMT Genuine Parts online.

Additional features include an expanded video library with customer testimonials as well as waterjet sample cuts of metal, stone, food, and soft materials.

We will be updating the new website adding global waterjet system integrators, new videos and much more. Follow us on KMT Social Media including Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter for daily KMT postings.

For more information about KMT Waterjet, visit www.kmtwaterjet.com or call 800-826-9274.

Email requests, send to: sales@kmtwaterjet.com

KMT. World's Fastest Waterjet.

About KMT Waterjet Systems:

KMT Waterjet Systems is proud to be a SHAPE Technologies Group Company, partnering with the world leaders in UHP technology to engineer and deliver the future of manufacturing process solutions.

KMT is the leading global manufacturer of UHP waterjet pumps and components used in complete waterjet systems. KMT has a partnership with a global network of Original Equipment Manufacturers who design complete waterjet machines, integrating KMT pumps and cutting nozzles into waterjet systems. Additional KMT offerings include: Focusing Tubes, Pneumatic Cutting Valves, Intensifier and High pressure parts, Abrasive Garnet and transfer vessels, KMT Genuine Services, 24/7 Technical Support, replaceable aftermarket waterjet spares for all of KMT parts and components, High pressure Valves, Fittings and Tubing Products, Diamond Orifices, and Robotic integration.

SOURCE KMT Waterjet Systems

Related Links

http://www.kmtwaterjet.com

