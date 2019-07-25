KMWorld Selects Accusoft's PrizmDoc Suite as Trend-Setting Product of 2019

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KMWorld just announced its selection of trend-setting products in 2019, including Accusoft's PrizmDoc Suite. The list includes products that are targeted at helping organizations achieve digital transformation and knowledge management objectives.

Each year KMWorld releases a list of key products that are noteworthy and groundbreaking. KMWorld's Trend-Setting Products of 2019 aims to list radical innovations as well as include continuous product evolutions from a variety of different companies in the industry. Accusoft's PrizmDoc Suite made the 2019 cut.

PrizmDoc Suite is a collection of RESTful APIs and UI components that enables software engineers to add document viewing, editing, processing, and conversion into applications with ease. Using the PrizmDoc Suite, software engineers can shorten development cycles and unleash the power of Accusoft's proprietary code to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter.

Accusoft's PrizmDoc Viewer , a part of the new suite grouping, is not new to the KMWorld Trend-Setting Products list. The product has been featured for over five years for its innovative improvements throughout time. To learn more about Accusoft's PrizmDoc Suite, now including PrizmDoc Editor , please visit accusoft.com/prizmdoc-suite.

