KMX INVESTOR ALERT: CarMax, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarMax Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) publicly traded securities between June 20, 2025 and September 24, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until January 2, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the CarMax class action lawsuit. Captioned Cap v. CarMax, Inc., No. 25-cv-03602 (D. Md.), the CarMax class action lawsuit charges CarMax and certain of CarMax' top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the CarMax class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-carmax-inc-class-action-lawsuit-kmx.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: CarMax, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products.

The CarMax class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period recklessly overstated CarMax's growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs.

The CarMax class action lawsuit further alleges that on September 25, 2025, CarMax reported second quarter fiscal year 2026 results, revealing among other things that retail unit sales decreased 5.4%, comparable store unit sales decreased 6.3%, and that net earnings per diluted share were $0.64 versus $0.85 a year ago. On this news, the price of CarMax shares fell approximately 20%, the CarMax investor class action alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired CarMax publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CarMax class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the CarMax class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the CarMax class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the CarMax class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP