KMX Shareholder Notice: CarMax (KMX) Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Concealed Demand Pull-Forward and Auto Finance Portfolio Risk - Hagens Berman

Partner Reed Kathrein Urges KMX Investors to Contact Firm Before January 2, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National investor rights law firm Hagens Berman reminds investors that the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the securities class action lawsuit against CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) -- January 2, 2026 – is rapidly approaching.

The lawsuit alleges that CarMax and certain of its executives misled investors about the true stability and growth prospects of its core business, leading to two separate and massive stock crashes. Hagens Berman urges investors who suffered substantial losses—particularly those affected by the total 44% stock decline following the September earnings miss and the November CEO termination—to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.

Class Period: Investors who purchased CarMax (KMX) securities between June 20, 2025, and November 5, 2025.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2026.

The Dual Focus of the CarMax (KMX) Securities Fraud Suit

The complaint highlights two central, undisclosed issues that allegedly led to the stock's inflation and ultimate collapse:

Alleged Concealment Alleged Misrepresentations Alleged Adverse Impact on Business Unsustainable Demand CarMax touted robust Q1 2026 growth, failing to disclose that it was a temporary "pull-forward of customer demand" (customers buying early to avoid announced tariffs). Distortion of core retail demand and that could not be sustained in later quarters. CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) Risk Management assured investors they "feel good about our reserve." Massive and unexpected increase in Loan Loss Provision ($142 million) due to high default risk, crippling future earnings. Underlying Business Weakness Executives allegedly assured investors of "earnings growth for years to come." CEO termination and drastic cut to forward guidance, signaling fundamental, systemic weakness in business operations.

The complaint alleges that the truth was disclosed in two stages: First, on September 25, 2025, CarMax announced dismal Q2 results, including a 24% net EPS fall and a surprising $142 million loan loss provision—a 40% sequential jump. The stock fell 20%. Second, on November 6, 2025, the unexpected termination of the CEO amid weak Q3 guidance prompted another severe stock decline.

"The January 2nd deadline is critical for CarMax investors seeking a leadership role in this case," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the alleged claims. "This lawsuit alleges not one, but two, massive stock drops caused by the alleged concealment of operational truths: that sales were artificially driven by a tariff event, and that the risk in the lending portfolio was escalating out of control. We are actively investigating whether management falsely assured investors of growth while the foundation of the business was allegedly showing these deep cracks."

What You Can Do: If you purchased CarMax (KMX) securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses, you are encouraged to contact Hagens Berman immediately.

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the CarMax case and our investigation, visit Hagans Berman's KMX case-specific page: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/kmx

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CarMax should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

