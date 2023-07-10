KN ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Knowles Corporation for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Knowles Corporation ("Knowles") (NYSE: KN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Knowles and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

The investigation relates to Knowles' second quarter earnings report on August 2, 2022 and reduced revenue and earnings guidance for the following quarter.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Knowles, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/knowles-class-action-submission-form?prid=41857&wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

