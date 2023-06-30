KN FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Knowles Corporation in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN)

Further details on the investigation: The investigation relates to Knowles' second quarter earnings report on August 2, 2022 and reduced revenue and earnings guidance for the following quarter.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law