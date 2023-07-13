KN INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Knowles Corporation

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Knowles Corporation ("Knowles") (NYSE: KN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation relates to Knowles' second quarter earnings report on August 2, 2022 and reduced revenue and earnings guidance for the following quarter.. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/knowles-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=42037&wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

