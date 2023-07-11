KN NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Knowles Corporation

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Knowles Corporation ("Knowles") (NYSE: KN) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:The investigation relates to Knowles' second quarter earnings report on August 2, 2022 and reduced revenue and earnings guidance for the following quarter.

