KNAACK® Lifts Brand Reach As Global Partner of SBD World's Strongest Man for Fourth Year

Annual Event Features KNAACK Products In Competition That Showcase Strength and Durability

ITASCA, Ill., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KNAACK®, the trusted leader in tool storage and jobsite security, announced today the company is continuing its global partner status and support of the 2024 SBD World's Strongest Man (WSM). As the "Official Security and Tool Storage" partner of the event, this partnership highlights the shared values between the KNAACK brand and the event. The athletes in the WSM competition are recognized for being among the strongest from across the world, and KNAACK has built a reputation for strength and durability across jobsites.

"We are committed to this partnership, and we love seeing our products being tested by the grueling demands of these athletes," said Stacy Gardella, Head of Global Marketing Technology and Operations at WernerCo. "We enjoy watching these incredibly strong contestants use our strongest products and it's an honor for KNAACK to be a sponsor for a fourth year in a row."

2024 Competition: KNAACK is back in the final

WSM showcases 30 of the world's top strongmen and takes place from May 1-5 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the second year in a row. Over the course of the epic four-day event, athletes will compete in qualifying rounds with the goal of reaching the finals on Saturday and Sunday.

To kick off the 2024 WSM final, KNAACK will sponsor the Giant's Medley. This competition tests speed, strength and endurance as athletes race head-to-head carrying unfathomable weights.

First the finalists will shoulder a Super Yoke fabricated from two KNAACK Datavault™ Mobile Field Stations with a total weight of about 420 kgs / 925 lbs. After carrying the Super Yoke 10 meters, athletes will then transition to a frame carry featuring two KNAACK Jobsite Boxes, weighing about 380 kgs / 840 lbs total. They'll then sprint the final 10 meters to the finish line. The fastest overall finisher wins the event.

KNAACK Tools of a Strongman Award

In 2023, KNAACK introduced the peer-voted "Tools of a Strongman" award. Based on criteria such as will power, pure strength and sportsmanship, the athletes vote independently to recognize one of their peers. The "Tools of a Strongman" award will be presented during the finals on Saturday May 4.

To learn more about the SBD World's Strongest Man, visit theworldsstrongestman.com . For more information about KNAACK jobsite storage products, visit knaack.com .

ABOUT KNAACK®

KNAACK, a WernerCo Professional brand, is the industry leader of jobsite storage equipment, including storage chests, field stations, rolling work benches and hand tool boxes. KNAACK products are designed and built to the highest standard. Well beyond traditional tool storage and security, KNAACK innovation takes jobsite protection to the next level. For more information, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO PROFESSIONAL BRANDS

WernerCo Professional Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement with the purpose of protecting lives and livelihoods of construction and trade professionals worldwide. For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit https://www.wernercoprofessionalbrands.com/.

