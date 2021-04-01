KNAACK® To Sponsor The World's Strongest Man Competition

ITASCA, Ill., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KNAACK®, the trusted leader in tool storage and jobsite security, announced today that it is an official sponsor of the 2021 SBD World's Strongest Man (WSM) competition, happening June 15-20 in Sacramento, California. Over the years, fans have watched competitors carry things from cars to refrigerators, from pulling airplanes to participating in the infamous Hercules' hold. This year, participants will compete in a Deadlift event with KNAACK jobsite boxes as legendary and durable as the World's Strongest Man competition itself.

"We are very excited to be a sponsor of the 2021 World's Strongest Man contest. There is a determination in trade professionals akin to the competitors in the WSM competition. In fact, several of the competitors in this year's competition are hard working professionals themselves," said Stacy Gardella, Vice President – Brand Marketing, WernerCo. "Our partnership with WSM will allow us to show support for the athletes in the competition and to keep encouraging hard work on jobsites across the world."

For more than 40 years, WSM has been the world's premier strongman competition. Throughout the multi-day event, contestants test their strength and fortitude through a series of extreme physical and mental challenges, including lifting, pushing, pulling, carrying, and throwing heavy weights such as refrigerators, logs, large trucks, etc.

Digital Activations Across KNAACK Channels

In addition to the sponsorship, KNAACK will activate a digital campaign called "Tools of the Strongman," highlighting the road to the final event hosted this year in Sacramento. The series will be featured across WSM and KNAACK's social media channels and will feature brand ambassadors from this year's WSM competition, including Jerry Pritchett, a welder, who has competed in four WSM contests. KNAACK will also be using the #CantCrackKNAACK hashtag across its social networks that will feature workplace competitions on select jobsites. Be sure to follow along for some intense strength, durability, and security content.

WSM athletes were announced on March 31st. For the full list of competitors you can visit the World's Strongest Man website. The complete list of events for the competition will be announced later this month. The World's Strongest Man competition will air on CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network at a later date.

To learn more about World's Strongest Man, visit http://theworldsstrongestman.com. For more information about KNAACK jobsite storage products, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT KNAACK®

KNAACK, a WernerCo brand, is the industry leader of jobsite storage equipment, including storage chests, field stations, rolling work benches and hand tool boxes. KNAACK products are designed and built to the highest standard. Well beyond traditional tool storage and security, KNAACK innovation takes jobsite protection to the next level. KNAACK products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry-leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com .

ABOUT THE WORLD'S STORNGEST MAN™

The World's Strongest Man is the world's preeminent strongman competition, held annually since 1977. Competitors qualify based on placing in the top three in Giants Live events each year. This year's World's Strongest Man competition will see the sport's most dominant strength athletes compete for the title. From pulling trucks to lifting and pressing logs, every event is designed to push the Strongmen to their absolute limits, challenging not only their physical strength, but their agility and mental toughness as well.

ABOUT IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

