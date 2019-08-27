Knack Bags Reviews Earn 5 Star Rating

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knack Bag's popularity and reputation is going from strength to strength, with glowing reviews on Trust Pilot and Google. 'This is the bag I've been needing…' and other similar endorsements of the Knack products and service, is a common theme throughout the feedback received. Knack's expandable laptop backpacks and accessories have proved to be a success with their customers, whether it is for daily use, weekends away or overnight business trips. Knack customers are proving it really is the 'one bag life®'!

Knack Bags are proud of their 5 star rating Knack Bags - the ultimate bag for personal and business travel

"We are especially proud of our 5 star rating on Trust Pilot," said Chad Mellen, Founder of Knack Inc. "Each fantastic review from our customers is independent proof of our commitment to creating superb quality backpacks and accessories, providing an outstanding online experience and delivering excellent customer service. There can be no greater validation of the Knack team's efforts than obtaining this highest possible rating."

Acclaim for the large and medium sized backpacks has been especially high. Comments such as "The product is second to none" and "I love my Medium Expandable Knack Bag so much I bought the Large Knack Bag... it's perfect for 3 day weekend trips. I highly recommend Knack Bag" demonstrate just how impressed customers are with their purchase.

Knack is clearly getting customers singing – or rather writing – their praises.

About Knack:

Knack Inc. is a privately held company. It offers modern expandable laptops backpacks and accessories for today's active professionals exclusively on its website www.knackbags.com. Founded in 2018, the company's mission is to design intelligent products that make it easier to get out and experience the world. With a focus on simplicity, authenticity, and flexibility, Knack's One Bag Life concept offers the ability for professionals everywhere to get more from life. For more about Knack and to experience One Bag Life, visit www.knackbags.com

