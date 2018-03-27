Knack Gifting Solution Plugs into the Moxi Cloud Open Platform

"We're looking forward to working with MoxiWorks and helping agents with customized gifts. We've seen firsthand how valuable it is to be able to give your clients something meaningful at the conclusion of your working relationship--not only does it leave them with a positive impression of you and the experience you've shared, but it serves as an additional touchpoint for your brand," says Knack CEO and founder Laura Jennings. "A thoughtful gift can go a long way toward celebrating a special occasion and encouraging clients to contact you next time they need your services."

MoxiWorks often welcomes new best-in-class tools and services to the Moxi Cloud and encourages their brokerage clients to integrate their existing ones they already know and love. Part owner and client of MoxiWorks, Windermere Real Estate, is the brokerage that brought Knack to the attention of the growing open platform.

"We're excited to add Knack to the cloud. Giving gifts and in doing so, staying in touch with your sphere is crucial for agents. Knack is special in that it allows the agent to customize a gift set or build one from scratch, and have it delivered in beautiful packaging to their clients. We want brokerages and agents to have choice, and this helps to accomplish that," said Kylah Searing, Director of Moxi Cloud Partnerships and Integrations at MoxiWorks. "It was great having the introduction to Knack come from Windermere. Since they already use and love this service, it made the decision to add them to the cloud an easy one."

The integration to the Moxi Cloud includes SSO (single-sign-on), meaning agents have one less login to remember. The gifts are easily curated and if agents need help with inspiration, they can speak to an expert concierge. These one-on-one consultations help agents create gifts that perfectly capture the relationships they share with their clients, and celebrate special occasions.

"KNACKSHOPS.COM offers elegant and modern gifting options for the agents who want a more customized gift option for their sphere. They've been great to work with and this partnership will allow us to provide our clients with another unique gift-giving solution," said Mike McHenry, VP of Partnerships and Integrations.

The Seattle-based gifting company does more than just curate beautiful gifts; they're passionate about giving back to the community as well. Knack partners with merchants who support a wide range of causes, and donates a percentage of their sales to philanthropic causes as well. This means for Windermere, agents can give, and give back: Knack donates five percent of each purchase made by a Windermere agent to the much-admired Windermere Foundation.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 100,000 agents and 50 brokerages nationwide. MoxiWorks make brokerages more profitable by enabling their agents to be more productive, earning the highest adoption rates in the industry. MoxiWorks' integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that drastically increases agents' repeat and referral business by almost 40%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform, known as the Moxi Cloud, has more than 40 tools and services in which brokerages can plug-and-play for their unique brokerage solution. More information at moxiworks.com

About KNACKSHOPS.COM

We Curate, You Customize, They're Delighted.

Knack is a modern gift-giving solution for the discerning professional who wants to give thoughtful gifts but doesn't always have time to seek out unique products themselves. Knack carefully curates artisan products that tell a story, then allows customers to combine items in a way that is meaningful to them. Gifts are hand-packed to guarantee an exceptional unboxing experience and each gift includes a custom booklet that tells the story of each item in the gift. Shoppers may choose from pre-created gift sets, customize those to their liking or choose from more than 1,000 products on the site to create their own signature gifts. More information at knackshops.com.

