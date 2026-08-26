Knack Launches MCP Server: The HIPAA-Compliant Backend for AI Builders

Connect Lovable, Base44, Claude, ChatGPT, and other AI coding tools to a secure, production-ready data layer — no infrastructure setup required.

ERIE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knack, the no-code platform for building custom business applications, today announced the launch of its MCP Server, giving developers and non-technical builders a compliance-ready backend that connects directly to the AI coding tools they already use. Starting today, anyone using Claude, Lovable, ChatGPT, Bolt, Base44, Replit, or any other AI assistant can add Knack's MCP Server to their tool's configuration, sign in with their Knack account credentials, and immediately access a secure, relational backend — without writing infrastructure code or managing a server.

AI coding tools have made it faster than ever to build sophisticated applications. What they haven't solved is the compliance layer that regulated industries and enterprise buyers require before any app can be deployed. Knack's MCP Server closes that gap by giving builders instant access to a production-ready backend purpose-built for security and compliance.

Key capabilities of Knack's MCP Server include:

A scalable relational database accessible via MCP from any major AI coding tool

HIPAA-compliant data handling and a signed Business Associate Agreement (BAA) available through Knack Health

Role-based access controls and record change logs designed for regulated environments

Built-in workflows, automations, and 700+ integrations

Production-ready hosting with no server configuration required

"AI builders are shipping incredible things, but compliance has been the ceiling that stops most of it from reaching real organizations," said Derek Hutson, CEO of Knack. "We built this so that anyone using an AI coding tool can build for a healthcare clinic, a regulated business, or an enterprise client and know the data layer will hold up. You shouldn't need a six-figure infrastructure budget to ship something production-ready."

Knack's MCP Server is available to all new and existing customers today. Knack offers a free trial with no credit card required. For healthcare organizations, Knack Health provides a dedicated HIPAA-compliant configuration with a signed BAA and PHI-ready data architecture. To get started, visit knack.com.

About Knack

Knack is a secure no-code platform for building custom applications and workflows, used by thousands of organizations worldwide across healthcare, government, nonprofits, and more. Knack helps businesses replace spreadsheets, automate processes, and create scalable internal and external tools tailored to their needs.

SOURCE Knack.com