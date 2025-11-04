No-code Platform Knack Announces AI App Builder for Businesses

ERIE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knack , a leading no-code database platform, today announced the launch of its AI app builder , which allows businesses to create custom web applications with plain-language prompts. This new AI functionality transforms the user experience by enabling anyone, regardless of technical skill, to unlock Knack's powerful no-code capabilities through simple AI conversations.

Knack's key features include:

Business-ready apps from day one — instead of generating source code requiring a developer to deploy, Knack generates production-ready apps from a prompt.

A fully hosted backend with a built-in database, including 20+ field types, relational management between tables, and spreadsheet-style ease of use.

Enterprise-grade components, including HIPAA/GDPR compliance, role management, dynamic pages, and scalable infrastructure.

Unlimited users on all plans with no per-seat pricing.

Custom workflow automations with more than 500 native SaaS integrations.

A rich feature set including file upload, document management, charts, reports, dashboards, interactive calendars, dynamic maps, pivot tables, and mobile-responsive designs.

A fully customizable AI and visual builder with modern UI/UX components.

24/7 multilingual support for all plans.

"We're revolutionizing the way businesses can solve their problems," said Derek Hutson, CEO of Knack. "Anyone can just describe what they need and get a live app in minutes, without worrying about backend hosting or maintaining code. That's the difference with Knack — you don't need to be a developer or have technical knowledge to build a working solution for your business."

Alongside the AI launch, Knack recently announced Next-Gen Apps , which provides a new modern interface, more intuitive no-code builder, and enhanced app theming and design capabilities. The company also introduced a new tagline, "Solve business problems with a prompt," to emphasize its focus on customer outcomes.

"These updates redefine how thousands of customers will experience Knack," said Hutson. "Our new positioning reflects our mission to deliver lasting value to businesses of all sizes across the world."

Knack is used by tens of thousands of organizations worldwide, including small businesses, enterprises, healthcare providers, government agencies, schools, nonprofits, and consultants. It provides a flexible no-code platform for non-technical users to build custom portals, CRMs, online databases, project trackers, inventory management systems, and more.

For more information, or to create your own custom business app with AI for free, visit knack.com .

About Knack:

Knack is the no-code AI app builder for businesses, empowering anyone to create custom applications through simple AI conversations.

SOURCE Knack