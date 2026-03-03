Knack Launches Knack Health, a HIPAA-Compliant No-Code Platform for Healthcare Teams

ERIE, Pa., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knack , the no-code platform for building custom business applications, today announced the launch of Knack Health , a dedicated healthcare product designed to help organizations build secure, HIPAA-compliant applications and databases without writing code.

Knack Health provides healthcare teams with a complete, end-to-end platform for creating internal tools, patient-facing forms, and operational workflows—while meeting the security and compliance requirements necessary to handle protected health information (PHI). The product is built specifically for clinics, practices, healthcare nonprofits, research organizations, and other small to mid-sized healthcare teams that need flexibility beyond traditional EHR systems.

Key capabilities of Knack Health include:

A HIPAA-compliant no-code database for storing and managing PHI

Custom forms, dashboards, and portals with granular permissions

Record change logs and role-based access controls designed for regulated environments

Scheduling and appointment booking tools to manage patient care

500+ native integrations, including specialized healthcare-adjacent systems

Templates for common healthcare workflows to speed deployment

Unlike many no-code and AI-based tools that stop at prototypes or can't provide HIPAA compliance, Knack Health delivers production-ready applications backed by a secure database and HIPAA-ready hosting, including signed Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) for covered entities. Healthcare teams can configure apps to match their real-world processes—from patient intake and scheduling to internal operations and reporting—without relying on developers or vendors.

"Healthcare organizations are under pressure to move faster while reducing costs, but most tools force a tradeoff between flexibility and compliance," said Derek Hutson, CEO of Knack. "Knack Health removes that tradeoff. We built a dedicated healthcare platform that gives teams control over their workflows while providing the security, auditability, and HIPAA compliance they need to operate responsibly."

Knack Health also supports organizations operating outside the United States, offering secure foundations for healthcare teams that do not require HIPAA compliance but still need strong data protection and operational control.

Knack Health is available today. To learn more, visit knack.com/health/ .

About Knack

Knack is a no-code platform that enables teams to build custom applications and workflows without writing code. Used by thousands of organizations around the world, Knack helps businesses replace spreadsheets, automate processes, and create scalable internal and external tools tailored to their needs.

