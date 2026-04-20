Knak Makes Enterprise Marketing Production Callable by AI Agents

New support for Model Context Protocol enables AI agents and orchestration layers to reach Knak directly, generating launch-ready campaign assets

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knak, the marketing production platform for enterprise teams, announces support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), giving marketers access to marketing assets and campaigns within the AI workflows they already use — and without the manual handoffs and bespoke development that can slow teams down.

To learn more about Knak MCP server, visit www.knak.com/blog/knak-mcp-server/.

The Knak MCP marks a significant expansion of how enterprise marketing teams can deploy marketing campaigns. Teams previously used Knak directly to build emails, landing pages and digital assets. Now, the production platform is accessible to AI assistants and works whether a human marketer or an AI agent is calling it, allowing AI outputs to reflect brand guidelines and assets that live within Knak. Enterprises such as OpenAI, Meta and Google are building AI-driven workflows that use Knak as the production layer in the middle.

Knak and OpenAI will present a session at Adobe Summit 2026 to demonstrate how enterprise marketing teams are already building AI-native production workflows with Knak. Knak Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist Brendan Farnand will join Jeff Canada, head of B2B Marketing Operations at OpenAI, for the Tuesday, April 21 session, "Inside OpenAI's Marketing Stack: Applying AI to Scale Smarter."

The session will cover the real-world architecture OpenAI's marketing operations team has built — connecting intake, orchestration and execution — and how Knak sits at the center of that production stack.

"The way enterprise marketing teams produce content is changing fast. AI is already a big part of production workflows, but enterprises need to consider if their production infrastructure can keep up with the increased demand," said Pierce Ujjainwalla, Co-founder & CEO, Knak. "Knak's MCP server is built to fix the pain points enterprise teams are facing by allowing orchestration layers to call Knak, and the production system takes it from there."

The Production Layer in AI Marketing Workflows

Knak has long served as the production layer between brief and MAP, the system where on-brand emails, landing pages and digital assets get built, reviewed and made launch-ready. With MCP support, that same production infrastructure becomes accessible to any AI orchestration layer, enabling structured content inputs to be passed into Knak and marketing assets to be returned, ready for review and launch.

For teams already building AI-driven marketing workflows, this MCP announcement formalizes the architecture that enhances marketers' bandwidth but doesn't replace them.

Marketing Operations teams can architect how AI gets deployed inside Knak by setting the brand guardrails, access controls and governance rules that ensure every asset that comes out is ready to ship.

"We're using AI to triage requests, reduce friction, and move faster — but AI alone doesn't get you to launch-ready," said Jeff Canada, Marketing Operations Lead, OpenAI. "You still need a production layer that takes what the AI hands off and turns it into something that can actually ship. That's where Knak sits in our stack, and it's what makes the whole workflow actually close."

Current and future availability

MCP support is available to Knak customers in Alpha. Current capabilities include email generation through AI agents using Knak's existing template library.

AI agents including ChatGPT and Claude can now connect to Knak through the MCP server to generate emails programmatically using existing templates. Brand compliance guardrails and expanded platform functionality are planned for upcoming releases.

About Knak

Knak is the marketing production platform for enterprise teams — the dedicated system where on-brand emails, landing pages, and digital assets get built, reviewed, and made launch-ready, with AI embedded across the production workflow. Trusted by Google, Amazon, Uber, Meta, OpenAI, Forbes, and Palo Alto Networks.

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SOURCE Knak