Knak Raises $25 Million Series A Round to Meet Rising Demand for Codeless Campaign Creation

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knak , the first codeless campaign creation platform built for enterprise marketing teams, today announced the close of a USD 25 million Series A round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners . Knak will use the funding to accelerate its growth by adding to its team, establishing a channel program, expanding its platform, and increasing industry awareness. The company has already helped hundreds of global companies such as Citrix, Databricks, DISH Network, Slack, and two of the three largest pharmaceutical companies in the world greatly reduce the time spent on branded email and landing page creation to support their marketing campaigns.

Working seamlessly with top marketing automation platforms (MAPs) such as Adobe Marketo Engage, Oracle Eloqua, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Knak eliminates coding constraints for thousands of enterprise marketers around the globe. Its easy-to-use, drag-and-drop SaaS platform helps marketers bring emails and landing pages to market in minutes or hours instead of days or weeks, and scales with their enterprise needs, setting the standard for codeless campaign creation platforms.

"Our digital campaign demands continue to grow, but finding the team, time, and budget to manage coding headaches felt like a difficult task before we found Knak," noted Elizabeth Dobbs, senior director of marketing at Databricks. "Trying to ensure everything worked seamlessly with our marketing automation platform and rendered flawlessly across all screens was slow and costly. We can get new campaigns up and running in hours instead of days or weeks while ensuring brand consistency across our global, decentralized teams." Hear more from Knak's customers here .

Enterprise marketers spend countless hours and tens of thousands of dollars on branded emails and landing pages to feed into their MAPs – a market expected to hit $25.1B by 2023 – and the associated coding constraints can severely hamper marketing campaign efforts, whether they have the right in-house resources or have to rely on an agency team. While working together at IBM, Knak Co-Founders Pierce Ujjainwalla (CEO) and Brendan Farnand (COO) experienced these problems first hand and set out to help others overcome the same frustrations. Since 2015, Knak has become one of the fastest-growing software start-ups in Canada by helping enterprise marketers quickly create beautiful, on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes, without the need for coding or outside help.

"With its ability to integrate with the most popular marketing automation platforms being used by businesses around the globe, Knak has securely positioned itself as a leader in codeless creation," said Philine Huizing, vice president at Insight Partners. "The clear product-market fit of Knak's platform, impressive leadership and extremely happy customers make the company a force to be reckoned with in the martech landscape. Insight looks forward to supporting Knak's continued growth." Huizing will join Knak's Board of Directors.

"I'm proud of our team's bootstrapped journey from an idea in my basement to a formidable martech force boasting massive customer and revenue growth each year thanks to an incredibly talented team across Canada. Our unwavering dedication to building a product-first, customer-led company has helped us become the go-to platform for codeless digital campaign creation," said Knak Co-Founder and CEO Pierce Ujjainwalla. "Insight Partners stood out as our ideal investment partner because the firm believes in our vision and has the software experience and extensive SaaS technology network to help us fulfill it. With the support of Insight Partners, I'm confident Knak has the capital, operating guidance, and connections needed to successfully scale our business and meet the growing market demand."

Recently recognized as one of Canada's top growing companies and one of Ottawa's top ten places to work , Knak plans to double down on team expansion and product development over the next year and has a full pipeline of platform enhancements. More information about Knak products and pricing can be found here .

About Knak

Knak is the first codeless campaign creation platform built for enterprise marketing teams. It lets anyone create beautiful, on-brand emails and landing pages, with no coding or outside support required. Knak integrates seamlessly with top marketing automation platforms like Adobe Campaign, Adobe Marketo Engage, Oracle Eloqua, Oracle Responsys, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and Salesforce Pardot, to name a few. Trusted by some of the world's largest brands, Knak helps enterprise marketers get to market with digital campaigns in minutes or hours, rather than days or weeks.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

