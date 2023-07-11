Knapsack Awarded SOC2 Type II Perfect Certification

PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knapsack, the leading provider of design systems software and services for the enterprise, is thrilled to announce a perfect certification score in the rigorous SOC2 Type II audit. This audit evaluates an organization's security practices, ensuring they are properly designed and operating effectively to safeguard data against potential threats. Successfully undergoing a comprehensive evaluation of 114 security controls, Knapsack's perfect score demonstrates its best-in-class ability to meet the highest standards of security.

"Our SOC2 Type II certification confirms our adherence to stringent security standards and prioritizes the protection and confidentiality of their data," said Evan Lovely, Co-founder and Head of Product & Engineering at Knapsack. "This achievement reinforces our commitment to enterprise-grade security and the responsibility we have in maintaining the integrity of our systems. Our clients and partners can trust in Knapsack's industry-leading security practices, even as their design systems grow."

The collective efforts of the entire Knapsack team, with the support of Secureframe, a trusted partner in security compliance, contributed to this achievement. The security team's significant contributions, in particular, supported the attainment of this milestone.

To learn more about how Knapsack supports clients on achieving scalable and innovative design systems while maintaining the highest security standards, please contact [email protected].

About Knapsack:
Knapsack unifies product, design, and engineering teams in one collaborative workspace with a strong focus on security and innovation. Knapsack stands out as a design systems partner and platform that can deliver desired change within large organizations' brand, product, and marketing departments. There are three key value propositions that set Knapsack apart:

  1. Dynamic Documentation: Knapsack's dynamic documentation feature allows teams to see the actual implementation of designs, managing expectations effectively. By providing a visual representation of what users will see, it minimizes misunderstandings and facilitates smoother hand-offs between teams.
  2. Collaborative Features: Knapsack breaks down barriers between design decisions and implementation by connecting all teams involved, including brand, product, design, engineering, testing, and marketing, in a single workspace. Flexible permissions and workflows foster collaboration, ensuring everyone can contribute and provide feedback.
  3. Medium-Centric Design: Knapsack enables teams to work closer to the medium where design is destined for (code), reducing disconnects and inefficiencies in the creative production process. Designers can prototype and design using existing code, accelerating the creation of experiences, regardless of technical abilities.

To learn more, visit knapsack.cloud.

