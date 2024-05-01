Knauf Announces New Performance+ Fiberglass Insulation Portfolio, CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®

Portfolio of HVAC insulation sets a new standard

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knauf Insulation, Inc., a leading, family-owned global manufacturer of fiberglass insulation, today announced the launch of its new HVAC fiberglass insulation product line, Knauf Performance+. This product line is the first of its kind to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® and the only HVAC fiberglass insulation line that is formaldehyde-free.

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program established by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), certifies products more suitable for people with asthma and allergies. The process to become certified requires third-party physical and chemical testing to ensure products reduce allergen exposure and limit pollutants in the indoor environment.

"We care deeply about what goes into our products, how they are made, and most importantly how they will impact installers and occupants," said Nathan Walker, SVP Sales, Marketing and Innovation. "Knauf's commitment to indoor air quality is long-standing, demonstrated by pioneering bio-based, formaldehyde-free binder ECOSE®, and our status as the first building products manufacturer to achieve GREENGUARD certification."

In a world where indoor air is 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air (EPA), improving indoor air quality is critical. The Knauf Performance+ line is formaldehyde-free and boasts low VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) levels, which significantly reduces the risk of asthma and allergy triggers.

May is National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, a month dedicated to building understanding, education, and advocacy for the 100 million people in the United States who live with asthma and/or allergies. Childhood asthma remains the leading cause of disease-related school absenteeism, resulting in more than 10 million missed school days annually.

"We commend Knauf's proactive approach to addressing indoor air quality concerns through the expansion of their CERTIFIED product line," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "By meeting our rigorous standards, Knauf reaffirms its commitment to provide high-quality products that contribute to improved indoor air quality."

"By the end of 2024, Knauf commits to eliminating formaldehyde from all its remaining products. This move sets a new standard in the production of high-performing building materials," says Walker.

For more information about Knauf Performance+ and how it can contribute to healthier indoor environments, please visit https://www.knaufnorthamerica.com/en-us/certified.

ABOUT KNAUF INSULATION

Knauf North America is part of Knauf Group, a family-owned global manufacturer of building materials based in Iphofen, Germany. As a multi-billion-dollar company, Knauf leverages the expertise of over 40,000 employees across 300 production facilities in 90 countries. In North America, Knauf Insulation is a leading manufacturer of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation for residential, commercial, industrial, OEM and metal building applications. Knauf's mission is to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative solutions that shape the way we live and build in the future, with care for the people who make them, the people who use them and the world we all depend on. For more information, visit www.knaufnorthamerica.com.

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a healthier home. The program tests products against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more.

