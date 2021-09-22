Knauf Insulation, Inc. Announces Expansion in Central Texas with Construction of a 600,000 Square-Foot Production Facility in McGregor

Knauf Insulation North America expands with a 600,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility in McGregor, Texas. Tweet this

"I am personally thrilled to be on the ground in McGregor leading this project," said Knauf SVP Strategic Projects, Kevin McHugh. "Watching this incredible facility rise from the Texas soil and become one of our industry's leading production facilities worldwide will be an incomparable experience. Hiring, training, and empowering people from Central Texas to carry out Knauf's vision and the mission of this facility will positively impact Central Texas for decades to come."

In cooperation with the City of McGregor, McGregor Economic Development Corporation, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, McGregor Independent School District as well as partners and community members across McLennan County, this facility will directly employ 166 Knauf Associates who will be hired locally. Additionally, construction of this facility will create numerous jobs in the skilled trades as well as opportunities for local businesses and service providers.

"Our city is delighted to welcome Knauf Insulation to Central Texas," said McGregor Mayor James S. Hering. "After searching the United States for the perfect community in which to build their production facility, I am proud that McGregor, Texas was identified as the best home for their project. Our community welcomes the Knauf family and looks forward to celebrating our new ties for years to come."

"The Greater Waco Chamber had the privilege of working with the Knauf family as they sought to find a home for their new production facility," said Greater Waco Chamber SVP for Economic Development Kris Collins. "Securing a location in the McGregor Industrial Park will allow them to manufacture products that will offer solutions to the bustling construction industry in Texas and throughout this region of the country. Their arrival will instantly impact the Greater Waco area, and we welcome them to Central Texas."

While currently finalizing permits with the State of Texas and the City of McGregor, Knauf intends to break ground by the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information on Knauf Insulation and/or this project, visit www.knaufnorthamerica.com/mcgregor.

Knauf Insulation North American is part of the Knauf Group AG, a family-owned global manufacturer of building materials based in Iphofen, Germany. Knauf leverages the expertise of over 35,000 employees across 250 production facilities in 86 countries to generate annual revenue of more than $12 Billion. In North America, Knauf Insulation is a leading manufacturer of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation for residential, commercial, industrial, OEM and metal building applications. Knauf's mission is to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative solutions that shape the way we live and build in the future, with care for the people who make them, the people who use them and the world we all depend on.

What others are saying:

"I am thrilled to welcome the Knauf family and this exciting project to McLennan County. This new production facility in the McGregor Industrial Park will provide jobs and opportunities for the great people in this region and make a positive, lasting impact on our Central Texas community for years to come."

Judge Scott Felton – McLennan County

"Knauf Insulation will not only be a great addition to our industrial park, but they will be incomparable community partners, as has been evident since my first meeting with their executive team. I am excited to watch their facility impact our school district's bold vision and look forward to our schools, in turn, training future leaders who will excel at Knauf's production facility in McGregor." McGregor Independent School District Superintendent James Lenamon

"McGregor is proud to welcome the Knauf family and Knauf Insulation to our community. With exceptional plans for a robust production facility, Knauf Insulation will be an anchor in our industrial park and provide jobs and opportunities for residents of McGregor and Central Texas for generations to come. Their presence in McLennan County will positively impact this region and our city." McGregor Economic Development Corporation Director Andrew Smith

"For generations, Texas State Technical College (TSTC) has trained and equipped workers to excel in industries throughout Central Texas. We are excited to welcome Knauf Insulation to McGregor and know their presence will positively impact our communities. TSTC looks forward to partnering with Knauf Insulation to meet the needs of their production team and to equip workers who will share in the success of the Knauf facility into the future." TSTC Provost Edgar Padilla

