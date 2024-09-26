Knauf Unveils Performance+ Fiberglass Insulation for Residential Construction

Enhanced portfolio of CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® and Verified Healthier Air™ fiberglass insulation sets new standard

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knauf Insulation, Inc., a leading, family-owned global manufacturer of fiberglass insulation, announces the launch of its residential Performance+™ portfolio of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation. The product line, unveiled at the 2024 Insulation Contractors Association of America (ICAA) Convention in Chicago, is CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® and Verified Healthier Air™, and includes the following:

Performance+™ EcoBatt ® Insulation

Insulation Performance+™ EcoRoll ® Insulation

Insulation Performance+™ Jet Stream ® Ultra Blowing Wool

Ultra Blowing Wool Performance+™ EcoFIll ® WX Blowing Wool

WX Blowing Wool Performance+™ Jet Stream Max Blowing Wool

"Our Performance+ products have already changed the game in the HVAC industry, providing a quick and easy installation process and reaffirming our long-standing commitment to indoor air quality," said Nathan Walker, SVP, sales, customer experience, and innovation. "We are proud to again lead the industry in setting new standards, this time with Knauf's core residential building insulation. Fiberglass insulation continues to be the most economic choice for energy savings and acoustic performance in homes and businesses. Earning these new certifications is what makes Knauf the easy choice."

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), pollen (62%), asthma (42%), and mold allergies (37%) are the top three conditions affecting household health. Childhood asthma remains the leading cause of chronic disease-related school absenteeism, resulting in more than 10 million missed school days annually. Knauf's Performance+ line is formaldehyde-free, low dust and boasts low volatile organic compound (VOC) levels, which significantly reduces the risk of asthma and allergy triggers in the indoor environment.

"The Certification Program established by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), run in partnership with the patient advocacy partner AAFA, involves rigorous physical, particulate and chemical testing on products to ensure they minimize allergen exposure and limit pollutants in the indoor environment. We are delighted that companies, such as Knauf, are driving innovation to ensure healthier indoor environments, to attain the goal of healthy people living on a healthy planet," says Dr. John McKeon, CEO of ASL.

For more information about Knauf Performance+ and how it can contribute to healthier indoor environments, please visit Booth 311 at the ICAA show or visit https://www.knaufnorthamerica.com/en-us/plus.

ABOUT KNAUF NORTH AMERICA

Knauf North America is part of Knauf Group, a family-owned global manufacturer of building materials based in Iphofen, Germany. As a multi-billion-dollar company, Knauf leverages the expertise of over 40,000 employees across 300 production facilities in 90 countries. In North America, Knauf is a leading manufacturer of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation for residential, commercial, industrial, OEM and metal building applications. Knauf's mission is to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative solutions that shape the way we live and build in the future, with care for the people who make them, the people who use them and the world we all depend on. For more information, visit www.knaufnorthamerica.com.

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a healthier home. The program tests products against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more.

