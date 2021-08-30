KND Labs Receives USDA Organic Certification

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KND Labs, the leading manufacturer of hemp-derived ingredients, announced it has received USDA Organic Certification for its ingredients. KND is pleased to have received organic certification from USDA-accredited certifier California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF).

Organic THC-free broad spectrum distillate, CBD crystalline isolate and blended cannabinoid oils for co-manufacturers are immediately available for order with additional organic cannabinoid ingredients available soon.

CCOF conducted a thorough review of KND's facilities and processes in order to grant the organic certification. KND's approval under CCOF's rigorous certification process further commits the manufacturer and distributor to its promise as the leader in compliance and certification in the CBD industry.

"We have been closely working with some of the largest consumer product group companies and nutraceutical R&D departments for many years," says Nicholas Wilson, President of KND Labs. "There has been an increase in requests for organic ingredients and it became obvious that it was time to add this to KND's internationally recognized quality ingredients offerings. This new certification continues our commitment to truly being the global leader in quality, certifications and compliance."

Consumer expectations and availability of organic products continue on a similar upward trajectory. Over half of organic sales are from conventional grocery and big-box chains with Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Target and Safeway making up the top five organic retailers. KND Labs has benefited from this consumer trend and continues to work closely with its existing customers and internal R&D team to provide best-in-class products.

"As the cannabinoid industry matures, KND's Organic Certification commitment shows there is truly a market shift of CBD going even more mainstream," says David Swanwick, Director of Sales of KND Labs. "The uptick of demand for natural products as well as CBD on the shelves of big-box stores is proof of our industry's continued growth. We are very excited to have aligned with some of the top distributors and brands within the natural foods and nutraceuticals categories."

In addition to new organic offerings, KND Labs remains the leader in minor cannabinoid ingredients, including CBC (Cannabichromene), CBN (Cannabinol) and CBG (Cannabigerol) to help support customer products with new and exciting minor cannabinoids to be released in the future. To learn more about KND Labs and available products, please visit kndlabs.com or contact [email protected].

