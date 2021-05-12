KND Labs Release New FreeFlow™ RELAX & UPLIFT Products

DENVER, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KND Labs, a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived ingredients, has launched two new best-in-market products, FreeFlow™ RELAX 2:2:1 Distillate & FreeFlow™ UPLIFT 1:1:2 Distillate.

KND Labs' in-house food scientists and chemists formulated the two new best-in-market products — FreeFlow™ RELAX Distillate & FreeFlow™ UPLIFT Distillate. RELAX & UPLIFT each combine the perfect blend of cannabinoids and terpenes for a desired effect, allowing KND customers to efficiently formulate and build SKUs with less R&D required.

RELAX & UPLIFT are first-to-market combinations of specific cannabinoids and terpenes commonly found in hemp plant varieties.

Based on feedback from customers, RELAX brings a calming feeling to both the mind and body while UPLIFT acts with an uplifting response, boosting the energy and mood of the mind and body.

"Adding RELAX & UPLIFT to KND's market-leading FreeFlow™ distillates removes the guesswork for formulators and brands," said Nicholas Wilson, President of KND Labs. "As the hemp-derived ingredients sector matures, our customers are looking to strengthen their brands.

"With the launch of these new products, KND is proud to support our customers as they add new SKU's, refine efficacy in their existing products or efficiently launch entire new brands."

In addition to ready-to-use oil formats, KND's new RELAX & UPLIFT products are available in KND's two industry-leading water soluble formats, KND APEX Water Soluble™ and KND Superior Water Miscible™. These powder and liquid formats serve as key ingredients for cosmetics, topicals, supplements and beverages.

"Having both RELAX & UPLIFT as a part of our water soluble technologies is a game-changing shift for the industry and reinforces KND's industry-leading commitment to innovation, quality and certifications," said Dave Swaniwck, Director of Sales for KND Labs. "I am especially excited for use of these new products in upcoming beverage and supplement formats."

To learn more about RELAX & UPLIFT in FreeFlow™ form, KND APEX Water Soluble™ and KND Superior Water Miscible™, and order these groundbreaking products, please contact [email protected] or call 1-844-KND-4-CBD.

In its two state-of-the-art facilities in Lakewood, Colo. and Arvada, Colo., KND is focused on extracting quality, finished bulk ingredients for brands and manufacturers. KND is able to control the manufacturing process of its hemp-derived ingredients by extracting specific cannabinoid profiles to produce CBD, CBG and the isolation of other hemp-derived cannabinoids in a variety of forms including powdered isolate, distillate oils and liquid or powder water-soluble products.

About KND Labs

KND Labs is a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived ingredients, extracting quality bulk ingredients for brands and manufacturers of both human and pet products. Focused on certification and compliance in the CBD market, KND is a certified NASC supplier, cGMP 111 and 117 certified and Kosher certified. With two state-of-the-art facilities in Lakewood, Colo. and Arvada, Colo., KND Labs produces hemp-derived cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, and other hemp-derived cannabinoids in powered isolate form, distillate oil form, and liquid or powder water-soluble form.

