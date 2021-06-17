KND Systems Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio

Albion, Mich., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KND Systems, a computer software consulting firm focused on supporting professional service providers, family offices and CPA/wealth management firms, announces a new partnership with Sage, the market leader in cloud business management software.

KND Systems (kndsys.com) will sell, implement, support and develop enhancements for the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system. This partnership equips businesses with the latest technology and management expertise to compete in a changing marketplace, regionally, nationally and globally.

"Accountants aren't just accountants anymore," said Randy Kardas, managing partner of KND Systems and a certified Sage Intacct specialist. "We're modern finance leaders with an unparalleled understanding of systems, accounting principles and business processes. Sage Intacct offers the most comprehensive and easy-to-use software. We'll be able to empower businesses to work faster and smarter, accelerating their rate of growth."

CPA and wealth management firms, among others, will find extreme value in Sage Intacct and KND's on-demand customer experience.

"Using Sage Intacct, KND Systems delivers a unique consultative experience by offering on-demand financial management, systems and software-development services. Our enterprise resource planning VIP program is a partnership unparalleled in consulting," said Kardas, a CPA and software developer. "People want CPAs, business leaders and developers in their back pocket, and we're ready to charge forward alongside you. It's time to graduate from QuickBooks and adopt software that works better for you."

KND clients will benefit from Sage's robust reporting and analytics, generating reports that analyze real-time business performance without a complex chart of accounts.

"KND Systems brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the Sage Intacct Partner Program," said Taylor Macdonald, SVP of Channels for Sage Intacct. "By adding Sage Intacct to its portfolio, KND Systems gains a powerful tool to help finance professionals increase efficiency and drive growth for their client organizations."

As a company based in Michigan, KND Systems is uniquely focused on the needs of businesses in the region. KND expects to leverage local talent that specializes in software, such as developers, engineers, accountants and systems consultants.

"Michigan businesses have a great opportunity for growth," Kardas said. "By aggressively adopting new technology, they will compete at a higher level and improve the region's overall competitiveness."

About KND Systems

KND Systems helps businesses adopt Sage Intacct and its Marketplace Partners software solutions through ERP implementations, ERP customizations and custom software solutions. Visit kndsys.com.

