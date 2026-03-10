Knead™ Cats Launches New Orthopedic Cat Bed: Precision Support for Cats of Every Age

Award-Winning Ergonomic Design Combined with a Non-Heated Bed, Continues to Prioritize Total Feline Well-Being

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knead™ Cats, the leader in science-backed feline solutions, is thrilled to debut the Knead Orthopedic Cat Bed, a thoughtfully engineered bed designed to champion cats of all ages. Utilizing the same ergonomic contour design foundation as Knead's award-winning Therapeutic Cat Bed, this new non-heated version delivers exceptional orthopedic support and calming comfort to replenish a cat's energy through deeper, more restorative sleep. It also promotes long-term durability and offers the option to upgrade to heating elements seasonally.

Knead Orthopedic Cat Bed

"Every detail of this bed began with a deep look at how cats rest, move and age," said Ben Li, co-founder of Knead™. "We relied heavily on our proprietary Ergo-Contour structure, which is intentionally engineered to cradle the spine, support joints through every sleep position, and provide consistent, restorative comfort that helps cats from early adulthood through their senior years."

Designed For Cats

The Orthopedic Cat Bed is engineered to support natural feline posture, address mobility limitations and accommodate age-related changes, with an ergonomic structure that promotes calm, uninterrupted rest. Key features include:

Ergonomic Memory Foam Design with a gentle central dip that naturally guides cats into a relaxed position

with a gentle central dip that naturally guides cats into a relaxed position Four smooth, raised contours that provide continuous support for the lower back, abdomen, and legs across multiple sleep positions

that provide continuous support for the lower back, abdomen, and legs across multiple sleep positions High-density, slow-rebound memory foam allows even weight distribution to reduce pressure points, minimize stiffness, and discourage frequent repositioning

allows even weight distribution to reduce pressure points, minimize stiffness, and discourage frequent repositioning Low-entry 2.3" design, allowing senior cats to step in and out safely with minimal effort

Built for Safety, Stability and Durability

Ergo-Contour memory foam delivers stable orthopedic support that helps aging cats lie down and stand up more easily, while retaining its shape over time. To ensure consistent comfort and longevity, the memory foam core is protected by:

Removable and machine-washable cover makes maintenance effortless, and cleaning simple

makes maintenance effortless, and cleaning simple Water-Resistant Coating that is heat-laminated to repel stains and accidents while maintaining core softness

that is heat-laminated to repel stains and accidents while maintaining core softness Stability Base features a non-slip plush foundation that keeps the bed firmly in place and reduces balance risks

features a non-slip plush foundation that keeps the bed firmly in place and reduces balance risks Soft-Touch Plush Cover provides under-paw traction to prevent slipping and helps regulate body temperature by slowing rapid heat exchange, and promoting longer, more restful sleep

"A cat's favorite resting spot is the anchor of their daily routine, essential for restoring their energy through deep, uninterrupted rest, and we built this bed to be that lifelong source of comfort," adds Li. "With easy-to-clean materials and a modular ergonomic foundation, the non-heated Orthopedic Cat Bed allows pet parents to invest in their cat's long-term wellbeing, without worry of constantly having to replace products or disrupting their cat's routines."

The Knead™ Orthopedic Cat Bed (MSRP $159) is now available. To celebrate the launch, Knead is offering a discount on the new beds for a limited time. For more information, visit www.kneadcats.com.

ABOUT KNEAD™ CATS

Knead™ is passionately dedicated to improving the lives of cats by creating products that provide the comfort and care they truly deserve. Merging functionality with style, Knead™ aims to strengthen the bond between cats and their owners, driven by a science-backed understanding of feline needs. Committed to innovation and purpose-driven solutions, Knead™ empowers cat lovers to feel proud of the care they provide. The Knead™ Therapeutic Bed won the 2024 Pet Business Industry Recognition Award in the cat beds category. Discover more at www.kneadcats.com.

SOURCE Knead Cats