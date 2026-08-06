KNEAD™ CATS WINS TWO 2026 PET INNOVATION AWARDS FOR ITS THERAPEUTIC AND ORTHOPEDIC CAT BEDS

Wins Include "Senior Pet Mobility & Comfort Product of the Year" and "Cat Health Innovation of the Year"

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knead™ Cats, the leader in innovative, purpose-driven feline products, is proud to announce that their Therapeutic Cat Bed was named Senior Pet Mobility & Comfort Product of the Year and their Orthopedic Cat Bed was named Cat Health Innovation of the Year as part of the 2026 Pet Innovation Awards. The Pet Innovation Awards is the leading independent recognition platform for ingenuity and leadership in pet care, honoring the standout companies, groundbreaking services, and cutting-edge products shaping the future of the rapidly expanding pet industry.

"Winning two Pet Innovation Awards is an incredible honor, and it validates the way we approach product development," said Ben Li, co-founder of Knead. "Instead of redesigning another plush cat bed, we start with a science-backed understanding of how cats actually sleep and what their bodies need as they age, then design around that."

Knead's Therapeutic Cat Bed turns passive rest into active recovery for senior and arthritic cats. Infrared heating elements and premium faux-shearling fabric reach full therapeutic warmth in under two minutes, while Knead's InfraTherm™ technology penetrates beneath the skin to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and loosen stiff muscles that limit an aging cat's mobility. Orthopedic memory foam supports tired joints and heat-activated herbal pads ease arthritic inflammation and create a calming environment, delivering therapy senior cats receive passively, without handling or disruption to their routine.

The Orthopedic Cat Bed redefines the ordinary cat bed as a health intervention, engineered to protect joints before pain sets in rather than treat it after. Its proprietary Ergo-Contour memory foam uses a gentle central dip to guide cats into a relaxed position, with raised contours supporting the lower back, abdomen and legs across every sleeping posture. The high-density, slow-rebound foam distributes weight evenly to reduce pressure points and minimize stiffness, and unlike standard foam, it holds its structure rather than sagging over time. Owners can add Knead's heating layer seasonally, bringing the therapeutic benefits of the flagship bed to the same design their cat already uses.

The Pet Innovation Awards receive thousands of nominations annually from companies across the global pet care industry. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts spanning pet care, veterinary sciences and consumer goods, who score each submission on creativity and originality, practical impact, safety and quality, overall benefits to pets and their owners, and influence on the industry. The program is part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition platform spanning the most competitive consumer categories.

"One bed is built for the cat who needs relief today; the other protects the joints of a cat who isn't there yet, and together, they can help keep a cat comfortable and their joint pain to a minimum their whole life," Li added. "Cats have been an afterthought in this industry for a long time, and every product we develop is another chance to close that industry gap and enhance the quality of life of our feline friends."

Both the Therapeutic Bed and Orthopedic Bed are available in two sizes, small (20-inch diameter) and large (25-inch diameter), and two color options. The Therapeutic Bed retails for $239–$279 and the Orthopedic Bed retails for $159–$199. Both beds come with a 100% machine-washable cover, free shipping, and a 30-day return window. To learn more about Knead's Therapeutic Bed and Orthopedic Bed, please visit www.kneadcats.com.

ABOUT KNEAD™ CATS

Knead™ is passionately dedicated to improving the lives of cats by creating products that provide the comfort and care they truly deserve. Merging functionality with style, Knead™ aims to strengthen the bond between cats and their owners, driven by a science-backed understanding of feline needs. Committed to innovation and purpose-driven solutions, Knead™ empowers cat lovers to feel proud of the care they provide. The Knead™ Therapeutic Bed won the 2024 Pet Business Industry Recognition Award in the cat beds category. Discover more at www.kneadcats.com.

SOURCE Knead Cats